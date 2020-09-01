9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

From ancient Egyptians to our ancestors, healing crystals have been around for centuries now. In the past decade there has been a resurgence in their popularity and what is now known as New Age stones.

Their rise in popularity can be credited to the booming wellness craze as crystal healing is a sacred ancient science which is holistic and non-invasive. It is a vibrational energy-based system which is being rediscovered for its immense power. Stones are used as a method to improve health and enhance wellbeing on many different levels – environment, mind, body and spirit.

Healing crystals act as guardians and protective shields, they also help attract abundance, love, peace and positive energy from the universe. A crystal’s specific purpose is to balance the energy in all living things or in the environment. They have the power to manifest both divine and earthly energies, and can add to your decor and interior spaces.

Rose quartz

Helps to create a harmonious blend of love. The Rose Quartz crystal is a stone of universal love that enables vibrations of soothing and calming energy. It is an incredibly versatile crystal in all manners of the heart– it replenishes your heart with a phenomenal force of energy, balances and emits soothing energies of unconditional love between partners. Rose quartz is a type of quartz with the addition of manganese or titanium which gives it it’s rosey pink colour. Place in the south west direction in the bedroom to attract romance as it represents romance, love and marriage. Place two pieces of rose quartz in the south-west section of your bedroom to invite loving energies to help you stabilise and grow an existing partnership or future partner. You can also place rose quartz in your kid’s bedroom to alleviate nightmares and negative energies around them.

Amethyst

Great to put in your bedroom and your kid’s room, it helps to relieve stress and anxiety. It aids in cellular regeneration. You can keep it at your bedside or under your pillow to aid healing. A combo of rose quartz and amethyst is great to balance yin and yang energy, it deepens the connection in a relationship.

Black Tourmaline

Ideal to put near the entrance door to avoid negative energies coming inside your space or disturbing the peace and harmony of your house. It is a protective stone which creates an energy shield around your house. You can also keep this in the kid’s room so that your they feel protected at night.

Selenite

Is ideal for the bedroom as it has a calm, purifying energy which creates a protective environment. It can be placed at your bedside or on the windowsill so that the air that comes in from the windows spreads its healing qualities in the entire room. You can also use selenite lamps at night for a beautiful ambience. Selenite can also be used to charge other crystals. It is also a good idea to keep this in the kid’s room.

Shungite

It is a great stone to place at work from home desk or where you work on your laptop and wifi router. Unlike any other stone, this is only found in Russia; it can absorb and neutralize the electromagnetic radiation (EMF) put out by electronic devices. If your desk is covered with a computer, tablet, phone or other electronic devices, this stone can be useful in combating that energy. You can also use pure shungite to purify your drinking water. It has immense cleansing properties.

Clear quartz

You can’t go wrong with this crystal and can place it in any room in your house. It has intense energy amplification and purification qualities. You can put it under your pillow or mattress or as a decor piece in any room. Clear quartz clusters give immense energy.

Black obsidian

It helps ward off psychic attacks and cuts the cords of energy vampires. A highly protective stone, it can work wonders to grid your rooms with protection from negative entities and energies by combining it with Selenite. Place black obsidian and selenite combination in all four corners of your room(s) for immense protection. You can also put it at the entrance of your home along with black tourmaline.

Green aventurine

Also known as the “Stone of Opportunity”, it is an immune-boosting stone for heart health and healing, vitality, prosperity and abundance. You can meditate with it, set forth intentions of prosperity and abundance to overcome those blocks in life. A green aventurine crystal tree or orgone pyramid is great to put at your work desk or home work environment to manifest prosperity.

Pyrite

Is a stone of money and abundance. Place at your desk, home or office and on top of your business card to enhance your work opportunities. You can put it in your cash box at home or business. It is also a good idea to carry a small piece of pyrite in your wallet to keep your money safe. (IANS)