Tuesday, December 8, 2020
9 Insightful Quotes About Tax And What We Can Learn From Them

We'll look at nine funny and surprisingly truthful quotes about taxes

tax quotes
Truthful quotes about taxes. Pixabay

By Serpchampion

Everyone who has ever filled a tax form or had an experience with the IRS knows that it’s unpleasant at best. We won’t go into any of that in this post.

Instead, we’ll look at nine funny and surprisingly truthful quotes about taxes and see what lessons lie behind them.

Quote 1

“Death, taxes, childbirth! There’s never any convenient time for any of them.”

― Margaret Mitchell

In her fiction, Gone With the Wind, Margaret Mitchell alludes to how Tax Day sneaks up on you. It’s funny because most people feel this way, even though Tax Day occurs on the same day every year.

Quote 2

“The wages of sin are death. By the time taxes are taken out, it’s just sort of a tired feeling.”

― Paula Poundstone

This dark, but a humorous quote by Paula Poundstone talks about what we already know. Tax reduces everything, from your income to the sting of death.

Quote 3

“He said that there were death and taxes. Taxes were worse because at least death didn’t happen to you every year.”

― Terry Pratchett

Terry Pratchett is basically saying you can only die once, but you pay taxes every year. While many people agree that taxes are bad, we’re not quite sure if it’s worse than death.

tax quotes
Death, taxes, childbirth! There’s never any convenient time for any of them.” Pixabay

Quote 4

“I like to pay taxes. With them, I buy civilization.”

― Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.

One of the more positive takes on taxes. This quote talks about how every amount paid to the IRS contributes to building a better civilization. Infrastructure, health care, and even security all come from the taxes paid by citizens.

Quote 5

“Every culture has some ritual for joining two people together and making them stay that way, and ours is giving tax breaks.”

― Bauvard

Bauvard quips about how people often stay married just to pay fewer taxes. It’s similar to how some couples refuse to get a divorce for fear of having to split their net worth.

Quote 6

Asked about completing his income tax form, “This is a question too difficult for a mathematician. It should be asked to a philosopher”(when asked about completing his income tax form)”

― Albert Einstein

This quote is hilarious because Albert Einstein is thought to be one of the most brilliant minds of our time. But then, he struggles with his tax forms just like the rest of us!

tax quotes
“I like to pay taxes. With them, I buy civilization.” Pixabay

Quote 7

“There are only two things worse than an empty canvas: death and taxes.”

― Ragnar Tornquist

As a creative, Ragnar Tornquist certainly knows a thing or two about facing an empty canvas. It’s both tormenting and challenging, like having to pay taxes!

Quote 8

“Dreams are tax-free.”

― Faraaz Kazi

Here, the author talks about how your dreams can be completely yours. Like many other authors on this list, he’s lamenting that taxes take away a significant chunk of everything, except, of course, the intangible.

Quote 9

“…but in this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

― Benjamin Franklin

Here’s another dark quote that compares death to taxes. Both are absolute and inevitable, and sooner or later, the grim reaper and IRS will catch up to you.

The Bottom Line

One recurring theme in these quotes is how burdensome taxes can be. Luckily, filing taxes has become easier since some of these quotes were said. We now have tools like tax calculators (https://taxfyle.com/tax-bracket-calculator/) and free software to help us file taxes.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

