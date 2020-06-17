9 Reasons Why India and Australia are Signing a Defense Logistics Pact

India and Australia are expected to sign a pact for defense logistics. Both countries share a mutual concern related to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. The Australian Defense White Paper (ADWP), 2016 mentions that the seas and airspace surrounding the region are becoming a cause for concern, in particular China’s sudden militaristic presence and dominance.

The Economic Times states, “India and Australia have stepped up bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and have concluded nine arrangements including Mutual Logistics Support for their militaries amid China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.”

While addressing the Australian Parliament, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi expressed his concerns about the region and emphasized the importance of safety. Both India and Australia share similar opinions about the geopolitical situation in the area and are figuring out how to best support one another’s interests. In this recent defense pact, both countries will benefit greatly, as outlined in this article.

The ADWP communicates the primary objectives of the vital rules of calm resolution, law, directness, solving disputes peacefully in congruence with International Law. It also articulates the liberty of freedom associated with navigation and overflight defense. The Defense Logistic Pact works to extend the freedom of navigation, and unimpeded commerce transactions between the two regions. It also involves a peaceful and calm resolution of conflicts.

This pact will bring both governments together and support their commercial industries which will inevitably strengthen both economies. For the last decade, India has built strong diplomatic ties with the U.S. and both the countries have benefitted with security and a shared network of infrastructure. Australia shares a similar bond with the U.S., which helps to further strengthen ties between India and Australia.

This defense pact ensures both nations have access to superior military hardware.

In relation to China, both India and Australia have been walking a political tightrope in recent months, this pact is set to ensure better international relations between all the three nations.

Both India and Australia share several multilateral forums, the East Asia Summit (EAS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to name a few. This defense pact is yet another sign of political cohesion between both nations.

The pact also emphasizes the importance of using adequate logistics technology, including key A.I, robotics, and 3pl software, to help support the supply chain throughout the region. Allowing both countries to better coordinate shipping and tracking of crucial military supplies.

Neither Australia nor India has ever jeopardized economic or political investment in neighboring countries. However, recently, China’s gradual deployment in the Indian Ocean has initiated a major challenge for both nations.

News outlet Aljazeera states, “This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be holding a bilateral virtual summit. This signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upward trajectory,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said before the signing of the deal.

It’s clear, this is a historical time for both India and Australia as both nations will need to continue to strengthen their ties as growing fears over China’s political movements are becoming evident throughout the region.

