Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 93% Companies In India Looking To Fill Open Roles Internally: Report
BusinessIndiaLead Story

93% Companies In India Looking To Fill Open Roles Internally: Report

According to LinkedIn's Future of Talent report, more than 9 in 10 (93 percent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-Covid era

0
To make remote hiring even more efficient, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs today. Pixabay

According to LinkedIn’s Future of Talent report, more than 9 in 10 (93 percent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-Covid era. In 2020, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India as employees battled long shifts while working remotely. As signals of a second wave accentuate India’s remote working needs, the report shows that HR will play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent as 9 in 10 companies agree that HR will now play a key role in helping organizations streamline their business, shape their strategy, and hire more efficiently, even beyond Covid-19.

The pandemic has introduced significant internal shifts within companies. This, coupled with India’s historically competitive talent market, is fuelling the rise of internal mobility across companies today. According to LinkedIn’s Future of Talent report, more than 9 in 10 (93 percent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-Covid era.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

Diving deeper into the reasons for this surge in internal hiring, the report shows that 7 in 10 companies in India hire internally to gain an insider’s perspective or a sense of progress. The report also states that when hiring internally, the top 3 skills that companies in India look for are good communication, problem-solving skills, and time management.

Companies
The pandemic has introduced significant internal shifts within companies. Pixabay

To keep pace with today’s rapidly digitizing business needs, companies are also keen to upgrade the capabilities of their workforce. Taking the cue, 95 percent of companies in India have dedicated L&D programs to help employees learn new skills and prepare for the future, according to the Future of Talent 2021 report.

ALSO READ: Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

While skills take the centre stage, many companies in India are also leaning on data analytics to tap into relevant talent pools when hiring today. LinkedIn’s research shows that 91 percent of companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions while 53 percent frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements. To make remote hiring even more efficient, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs today.

“As remote work continues to disrupt the way we work, HR will play a greater role in helping companies absorb new hiring trends to build the future of talent. In 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees, and hire internally to maximize business growth without expanding operational costs. Data-led hiring practices will also play a critical role in helping firms engage with their employees, attract the right talent, and hire more effectively in 2021. It’s evident that companies today are realizing that businesses succeed when their people succeed,” says Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent, and Learning Solutions, Linkedin. (IANS/JC)

Previous article67% Urban Indians Plan To Increase Online Shopping
Next articleWomen Must Have Decision-Making Power Over Their Bodies: UN

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Surge In Afghan Civilian Casualties: UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A UN report on Wednesday showed that at least 573 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,210 others wounded in the first three months of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Social Distancing, Mask Wearing By 60% People May Curb Covid Outbreak: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus' viral outbreaks can be prevented if at least 60 percent of people start wearing masks, and maintain social distancing, according to a study."...
Read more
Lead Story

Women Must Have Decision-Making Power Over Their Bodies: UN

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.N. Population Fund called on nations Wednesday to respect bodily autonomy as a universal right, saying too many women and girls are denied...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Surge In Afghan Civilian Casualties: UN Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A UN report on Wednesday showed that at least 573 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,210 others wounded in the first three months of...
Read more

Social Distancing, Mask Wearing By 60% People May Curb Covid Outbreak: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus' viral outbreaks can be prevented if at least 60 percent of people start wearing masks, and maintain social distancing, according to a study."...
Read more

Women Must Have Decision-Making Power Over Their Bodies: UN

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.N. Population Fund called on nations Wednesday to respect bodily autonomy as a universal right, saying too many women and girls are denied...
Read more

93% Companies In India Looking To Fill Open Roles Internally: Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
According to LinkedIn's Future of Talent report, more than 9 in 10 (93 percent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally...
Read more

67% Urban Indians Plan To Increase Online Shopping

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
YouGov's latest research reveals that two-thirds of urban Indians (67 percent) plan to increase the use of online shopping or delivery services once the...
Read more

The Art Of Letting Go And Returning To ‘Zero State’ For Spiritual Awareness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contemporary and internationally respected spiritual teacher Nithya Shanti unveils the art of letting go and returning to a 'zero state', a state of mind...
Read more

Rachael Blackmore Became First Female Jockey To Win Grand National Horse Race

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking...
Read more

Inside Vishu -The Traditional New Year For Kerala Hindus

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If the last year's Vishu went off as closed-door on account of the Covid pandemic, this time, with the pandemic continuing its surge with...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada