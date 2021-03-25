Thursday, March 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of...
IndiaLead Story

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

The Bill provides that any person aggrieved by an adoption order passed by the District Magistrate may file an appeal before the Divisional Commissioner, within 30 days from the date of passage of such order

0
Adoption of children
The purpose of the Bill is to provide protection to children. Unsplash

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to ensure better protection and adoption of children. Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani, while addressing the House, said that the amended bill would address various issues flagged by a panel that had looked into the working of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 amends the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 which contains provisions related to children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The Bill seeks to introduce measures for strengthening the child protection setup. It adds that serious offenses will be included as offenses for which maximum punishment is imprisonment of more than seven years, and minimum punishment is not prescribed or is of less than seven years. Offenses which are punishable with imprisonment between three to seven years will now be non-cognizable (where arrest will not be allowed without a warrant).

The Bill provides that any person aggrieved by an adoption order passed by the District Magistrate may file an appeal before the Divisional Commissioner, within 30 days from the date of passage of such order. Such appeals should be disposed of within four weeks from the date of filing of the appeal.

Adoption of children
The Bill seeks to introduce measures for strengthening the child protection setup. Unsplash

The Minister said that the purpose of the Bill is to provide protection to children residing in childcare units as well as those rescued from somewhere. The government planned for the amendment in the Bill after an audit of more than 7,000 childcare institutes being run in India to find loopholes in their functioning, the Minister said, adding almost 90 percent of them are run by NGOs.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Speaker Urges MPs to Take Zeal of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan Campaign’ to Every Village

In an audit, the Minister said it was found that 29 percent of the institutions were not registered. “There are many states where 26 percent institutes have no women employees, 15 percent don’t have separate beds for the child, among other discrepancies. “One-fourth said that child welfare committees had not visited ever in these institutions,” the Minister said, adding “the amendment I am pushing aimed that we should not wait for the child to become a victim”.

The Minister stressed the need for supervision of every institution through the Bill. In the adoption amendment, the Minister said, we are giving full powers to District Magistrates, saying “we (the Central government) are prioritizing our children in the past 70 years history of the country.” (IANS/SP)

Previous articleA Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake
Next articleFacebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more
Environment

A Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

NewsGram Desk - 0
By breathing life back into a dying lake in the city of Nizams and pearls, a husband-wife team of educationists has proved that positive...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more

A Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By breathing life back into a dying lake in the city of Nizams and pearls, a husband-wife team of educationists has proved that positive...
Read more

Facebook Sued By Press Freedom Group For Misinformation And Inciting Hatred

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Press freedom advocate Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is suing Facebook in France, saying the social media platform spreads misinformation. The suit was filed Monday...
Read more

Being Lonely During Midlife Linked To Dementia And Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) later in life, a new study...
Read more

Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear, anxiety, and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a toll on mental health. However, a new study suggests these symptoms...
Read more

Study: TB Patients Need Extra Precautions Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the Covid pandemic has overtaken every other health issue throughout the country, some of the doctors have suggested extra precaution for tuberculosis (TB)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada