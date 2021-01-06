Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year
EntertainmentLead Story

A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year

Actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan will return in sequels of their own hits

0
sequels
Bollywood sequels set to release this year. Flickr

Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels of their own hits, part two of many other films will see new sets of actors taking over.

IANS has put together a list of the exciting sequels this year:

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Badhaai Do”

It is the second installment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. While the 2018 comedy drama film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film has Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as lead actors. The film directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni will show Rajkummar playing the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi. Bhumi will reportedly essay the role of a police officer and a PT teacher. The unit has just commenced shooting for the film.

“Satyameva Jayate 2”

John returns with the sequel to the 2018 hit “Satyameva Jayate”. The sequel was originally planned for a Gandhi Jayanti release in 2020, but Covid came in the way and the release got delayed. The Milap Zaveri film also features Divya Khosla Kumar. The action drama will reportedly present John’s character fighting corruption in Lucknow.

sequels
Poster of Satyamev Jayate 2. Wikimedia commons

“Kick 2”

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who had starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”, will be reuniting for “Kick 2”. The new film will bring back Salman as Devil (Devi Lal Singh), a thief with a purpose.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”

The makers have taken the title of the 2007 horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. Director Anees Bazmee has said that the new film is a different tale with different characters. The new film will have a fresh cast led by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. It will reportedly include two songs from the original film.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ‘जरूरी था’ गाने ने बनाया एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, राहत ने इस तरह किया लोगों का शुक्रिया 

“Ek Villain 2”

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will feature Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Budding actress Tara might get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. Interestingly, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in “Ek Villain”, crooned a romantic number for the revenge drama that also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Industry: 2021 To Be A Year Of Big New Releases

“Heropanti 2”

Actor Tiger Shroff will go back to his roots by starring in the sequel to his debut film “Heropanti”. He is also part of another franchise “Baaghi”. In October 2020, the action star had tweeted: “Two franchises, one emotion! #Heropanti2 & #Baaghi4 #Heropanti2 filming soon. #Baaghi4 details to follow soon. Yet another one with my Mentor #SajidNadiadwala Sir!”

“Hungama 2”

It is the second installment of Priyadarshan’s 2003 comedy hit “Hungama”. Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash come together in the new film. While Rawal featured in the 2003 film’s cast, he got new co-stars for “Hungama 2”. A few weeks ago, Shilpa had updated her fans about shooting for the film in Manali. (IANS)

Previous articleSamsung Electronics To Support 21 Homegrown Startups In CSE 2021
Next articleHere Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Novel Form of Drug May Be Used To Treat Calcium-Related Issues in The Body, Says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a novel form of a drug used to treat osteoporosis that comes with the potential for fewer side effects may...
Read more
finance

Here Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

NewsGram Desk - 0
An increase in credit from banks may not always lead to a rise in investments as largely anticipated, said an RBI working paper. The...
Read more
Business

Samsung Electronics To Support 21 Homegrown Startups In CSE 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will support 21 homegrown startups' participation in the world's largest tech expo CES 2021 next week as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Novel Form of Drug May Be Used To Treat Calcium-Related Issues in The Body, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a novel form of a drug used to treat osteoporosis that comes with the potential for fewer side effects may...
Read more

Here Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
An increase in credit from banks may not always lead to a rise in investments as largely anticipated, said an RBI working paper. The...
Read more

A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels...
Read more

Samsung Electronics To Support 21 Homegrown Startups In CSE 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will support 21 homegrown startups' participation in the world's largest tech expo CES 2021 next week as...
Read more

India Suffered The Longest Internet Shutdowns In 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India suffered the longest internet shutdowns in 2020 for the second year running globally, bearing the biggest economic impact of $2.8 billion and 8,927...
Read more

Self-Controlled Children Become Healthy Middle-Aged Adults: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. If your child is self-controlled, there are chances that they may be a healthier middle-aged adult, a new study suggests. The study,...
Read more

“Hope People Will Get To Watch Movies in Theatres”, Says Anil Kapoor

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Anil Kapoor, who has projects across genres lined up in 2021, hopes the year ahead is good for all, including the film fraternity. Kapoor...
Read more

Survey: With 2 Vaccines On Ground, 69% People Hesitate To Take Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as India gears up for the mass-vaccination drive which is slated to begin within a few days, about 69 percent are still hesitant...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada