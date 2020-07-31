Friday, July 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story A Third of Millennials Think They're Boring To Be A Cybercrime Victim
Lead StoryScience & Technology

A Third of Millennials Think They’re Boring To Be A Cybercrime Victim

While 49 percent said that this increased time online has made them more aware of their digital security

0
millennials
2020 has been a defining year for the digital home. With many of us all over the world in lockdown, the amount we interact with and rely on, technology has increased dramatically. Pixabay

A third of millennials (37 percent) think they’re too mundane to be the victim of cybercrime, a new study revealed on Thursday.

The study, conducted by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, also revealed that 36 percent of millennials say that they should be doing more to strengthen their digital security, but it drops to the bottom of their to-do list.

Follow us on Instagram to get interesting updates from us!!

As the ‘new normal’ has forced many to work from home, millennials are now spending nearly two (1.8) extra hours online every day compared to the start of the year – bringing their daily average up to 7.1 hours a day.

According to the report, 49 percent said that this increased time online has made them more aware of their digital security.

“Protecting ourselves from digital threats can be simple, and this helps us better understand how we can help optimize safety within individual digital comfort zones,” Andrew Winton, Vice President, Marketing at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

millennials
According to the study, almost 13 percent of the millennials admitted that they are using their neighbors’ Wi-Fi in the past without them knowing. Pixabay

The data also showed that millennials are spending most of their time on social media, but almost two thirds (61 percent) said that the rise of online dating from home is a particular concern for their digital security.

To address these concerns, almost half (52 percent) of millennials said that they only run trustworthy apps on their devices from official stores such as Apple Store and Google Play. The findings also revealed that 49 percent run regular anti-virus scans on each of their devices to protect themselves.

Also Read: Online Video Users Grow 40% in India’s Smaller Towns: Report

According to the study, almost 13 percent of the millennials admitted that they are using their neighbors’ Wi-Fi in the past without them knowing.

“2020 has been a defining year for the digital home. With many of us all over the world in lockdown, the amount we interact with and rely on, technology has increased dramatically,” Winton said. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s If It’s Possible To Get Coronavirus Twice
Next articleHow to Maintain A Youthful Look with Less Chemicals

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more

Gajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in His Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
He has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition...
Read more

Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For ‘Bhumi Pujan’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Houses and buildings on the main streets from Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Read more

Above 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 60 per cent of the volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are "worried or anxious" about the impact of the...
Read more

Sewa International Youth thank Kaiser Permanente Staff with a Free Luncheon

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter organized a luncheon for 500 frontline workers from Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, CA on Wednesday, July 22 to thank...
Read more

Google Starts Testing YouTube Live Streaming for Stadia, Crowd Play

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service alongside exclusive "Crowd Play" features. Currently, while live streaming a video game,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada