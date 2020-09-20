Sunday, September 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Abhijita Gupta: 7 Year Old Child Prodigy Carry Fowards Literary Legacy With...
EducationIndiaLead StoryLife Style

Abhijita Gupta: 7 Year Old Child Prodigy Carry Fowards Literary Legacy With First Book

Abhijita is a student of class 2 and is a third generation writer, to poet duo Rashtrakavi Shri Maithalisharan Gupt and Santkavi Shri Siyaramsharan Gupt

0
At 7, child prodigy honours literary legacy with first book
The book titled 'Happiness All Around', and was launched by Oxford Bookstores' children's wing, Oxford Junior in collaboration with Invincible Publishers. (Representational Image). Unsplash

By Siddhi Jain

Padma Bhushan recipient Rashtrakavi Maithalisharan Gupt’s and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt’s great grand daughter Abhijita Gupta, who is all of seven years and a child prodigy, has penned her first collection of stories and poems.

The book titled ‘Happiness All Around’, and was launched by Oxford Bookstores’ children’s wing, Oxford Junior in collaboration with Invincible Publishers. Seven-year-old Abhijita, taking after her family’s literary legacy, had started writing at a very tender age of five years.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Abhijita is a student of class 2 and is a third generation writer, to poet duo Rashtrakavi Shri Maithalisharan Gupt and Santkavi Shri Siyaramsharan Gupt. She is avid reader and very expressive with her pen. She wrote her first story when she was a little over five years. By the grace of goddess Saraswati she is carrying forward the traits of her forefathers and we hope she extends the legacy of Sahitya Sadan Gharana,” her parents Ashish Gupt and Anupriya Gupta told IANSlife.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अधिकांश भारतीय राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में कर रहे बाइडन का समर्थन, ट्रंप ने भी बनाई बढ़त

They added that the title of the book, cover page and all the illustration are also a part of her creativity.

At 7, child prodigy honours literary legacy with first book
The collection is an attempt to give children something to read, written by someone of their own age. Unsplash

“For her, every little thing around her matters: what she sees, she hears, she touches, she smells, she tastes and she feels — constantly soaking in the environment around her. And, her debut book proffers just that – the pure senses and humane values like an elixir.”

Also Read: Bollywood: Does Opening About Drugs Mean Defaming the Industry?

The collection is an attempt to give children something to read, written by someone of their own age. The book could prove equally useful for parents of young children, as it gives an insight into the mind of a six-seven year old and what thoughts and things interest her. The writings have been left untouched so that the innocence, mistakes included, of the child are not diluted. (IANS)

Previous articleRiver Activists In Agra Cleaned Up The Yamuna Riverbank
Next articleThis Bacteria Eats Plastic!

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more
Lead Story

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more

This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zlatica Hoke German scientists say they have identified a strain of bacteria that is feeding on polyurethanes, a plastic resistant to biodegradation. A team of...
Read more

Abhijita Gupta: 7 Year Old Child Prodigy Carry Fowards Literary Legacy With First Book

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Padma Bhushan recipient Rashtrakavi Maithalisharan Gupt's and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt's great grand daughter Abhijita Gupta, who is all of seven years and...
Read more

River Activists In Agra Cleaned Up The Yamuna Riverbank

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the world rivers day on September 27, the river activists in Agra cleaned up the Yamuna riverbank, opposite the Etmauddaula tomb and...
Read more

UHN Collab With Apple To Give Heart Patients Control Over Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research at University Health Network (UHN) here has collaborated with Apple to give heart failure patients more control...
Read more

8 Risk Factors That Can Develop Heart Failure in Future

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Heart failure is one of the most under-diagnosed heart diseases in our country, contributing to a high number of death rates. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x