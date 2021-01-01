Saturday, January 2, 2021
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Abhishek Bachchan: What Stays With Me Is That Unsaid Power To Do More

Abhishek posted a video capturing his professional journey in 2020

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek will next be seen in "Bob Biswas." IANS

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in 2020, saying what stays with him is the unsaid power to do more.

Abhishek posted a video capturing his professional journey in the year gone by.

“2020….A year with so much to cherish, learn and remember… One can try to put it in a video but what stays with me is that unsaid power to do more. Here’s wishing everyone a Happier, Safer & better New Year,” Abhishek wrote.

Abhishek will next be seen in “Bob Biswas”, a spin-off of the 2012 hit, “Kahaani” that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan.

“Bob Biswas” marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

In the spin-off, Abhishek’s look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer, Bob Biswas, in “Kahaani”. (IANS)

