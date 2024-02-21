Some Cool Features to Prevent Truck Accidents

Truck accidents have been a concern on the roads in the United States of America. Advances in technology have brought a significant improvement in the prevention of truck accidents. These are some of the cool features that will minimize truck accidents and improve road safety.

1. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Automatic emergency braking detects a potential collision and automatically applies emergency brakes to prevent the accident. In the event of an accident, the severity might be reduced. Consider hiring a truck accident attorney to assess the severity of the damage.

2. Blind Spot Detection

Semi-trucks have blind spots on all four sides. The blind spot detection feature will detect objects in the truck's blind spot using sensors. This reduces the risk of collisions. It would help if you were vigilant while driving to enhance your road safety.

3. Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane departures can cause deadly accidents. The LDW systems alert truck drivers when they drift out of their lanes. The feature helps drivers be keen to avoid accidents caused by absentmindedness.

4. Rare View Cameras

Rare view cameras give truck drivers a clear view of the area behind them. The feature will help you see obstacles, help you reverse, and contribute to your general road safety. As a driver, you can also monitor your cargo during transit.

5. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Unlike traditional cruise control, the adaptive cruise control feature uses sensors to detect the distance and speed of vehicles in front and automatically adjust the truck's speed. Adjusted speed creates a safe following distance and minimizes rear-end collisions.

6. Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

The forward collision warning feature uses sensors to detect a looming collision. If a vehicle is too close, there will be an alert to the truck driver with audible or visual warnings. The driver will circumnavigate to avoid causing an accident.

7. Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic stability control features help truck drivers maintain vehicle control in emergencies. That will prevent rollovers by automatically applying breaks to specific wheels. If the vehicle deviates from its path, the ESC will also activate to avoid skidding.

8. Driver Monitoring Systems

These systems use advanced algorithms to monitor the truck driver's behavior and alert them when signs such as fatigue are detected. Other things the driver monitoring systems see include:

● Alertness

● Distraction

● Compliance

● Driving Patterns

Generally, river monitoring systems are an excellent compliance feature in managing fleets.

9. Rear Cross-traffic Alert Systems (RCTA)

The RCTA safety feature is designed to help drivers reverse from angled parking spaces with limited visibility. If the sensor detects an approaching vehicle, it will alert the truck driver by beeping or flashing lights.

However, sometimes the feature can fail to spot pedestrians and cyclists. The truck driver needs to pay attention while reversing.

10. Adaptive Headlights