5 Things Pedestrians Can Do to Avoid Accidents in Texas

In today's world, distractions are everywhere. While it might be tempting to check your phone, listen to music, or chat with a friend while walking, these actions can significantly reduce your awareness of potential hazards.

The law expects pedestrians to remain alert, just as drivers are required to stay attentive. When walking near traffic, pedestrians should avoid using headphones, keep their heads up, and stop texting.

By staying focused, you can spot potential dangers in time and make necessary adjustments.

Make Eye Contact with Drivers

When crossing the street, you must check if the driver has seen you. One effective way to achieve this is by making eye contact with them. Though pedestrians have the right of way at many crosswalks, it's still essential to confirm that the driver has noticed you, especially in busy areas.

You should only presume that a car will stop for you if you see that they are slowing down, even if you are at a crosswalk. Making eye contact signals your intention to cross and helps avoid misunderstandings that could lead to accidents.

Wear Visible Clothing at Night

Visibility is one of the most critical factors in pedestrian safety, especially after dark. Whether walking home from work or crossing a street late at night, wearing dark clothing can make you nearly invisible to drivers, even with streetlights.

The law requires pedestrians to wear reflective clothing or use lights when walking on roads in low-light conditions. Simple additions like reflective vests, bright jackets, or LED lights can make a huge difference. Pedestrians should always aim to be seen, mainly when walking in areas where street lighting is poor.

Be Cautious When Near Vehicles

Pedestrians must always remain cautious when near moving vehicles, even when they have the right of way. Never assume that a driver will stop when appropriate; some can be preoccupied or fail to yield.

It's important to look both ways, even when crossing at a green light or a crosswalk. This basic rule applies at intersections and when walking near parked cars. A driver may pull out of a parking spot if they don’t see you, so be extra vigilant when walking through areas with vehicles around.

Final Thoughts

Pedestrian accidents are preventable when everyone takes responsibility for their safety. By following simple strategies like using crosswalks, staying alert, making eye contact with drivers, wearing visible clothing, and remaining cautious near vehicles, pedestrians can significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

While drivers must stay careful and obey traffic rules, pedestrians must also play their part by adhering to safety measures that protect them on the streets.