Ace Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Gave Her Fans A Mini Heart Attack

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday gave a “mini heart attack” to the sports fraternity with a social media post where she said: “I RETIRE”.

In a lengthy post on her official Twitter handle, Sindhu said that the Denmark Open was the final straw and she has decided to bid adieu to the game.

“Denmark Open was the final straw. I RETIRE,” the Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

“I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I’m writing today to tell you that I’m done. It’s understandable if you’re shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learned about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too,” she added.

However, what she was actually talking was about the negativity which has spread amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed lakhs of lives across the world.

“This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth, and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out.

Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw,” she added.

“Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown. Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus,” PV Sindhu added.

The 25-year-old further called upon people not to digress and be prepared in order to defeat coronavirus.

“The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down.”

Admitting that she might have given her fans a “mini-heart attack”, Sindhu stated that she did so as to catch the attention of people in these unfrequented times. However, she also made it clear that she will be participating in the upcoming Asia Open.

“I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; the unfrequented times require unprecedented measures. I guess I need to get you guys to sit and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel,” the reigning world champion PV Sindhu said.

“Yes, Denmark Open didn’t happen but that won’t stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world,” she added. (IANS)