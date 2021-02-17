Thursday, February 18, 2021
Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Achint Kaur is an Indian actress. She was born on September 5, 1977, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India. She belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family

Achint kaur
Achint Kaur is an Indian television and Cinema actresses and is best known for playing the antagonists Mandira and Pallavi in Ekta Kapoor's Indian soap operas Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, respectively, on Star Plus. Pinterest

Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0.

“Normally, what happens is when characters are grey I have to make them very real so the audience perceives my side of the story, of how I am handling a situation as a human being. So, yes, we try to make the character as real and convincing as possible and, more than anything, I think the bottomline is the belief in the character itself and the conviction I have,” she said.

Achint Kaur
Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0. Pinterest

Season two of Jamai 2.0 brings back Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint in roles they played in the first season. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, Jamai 2.0 season two premieres on February 26, on Zee5. (IANS)

