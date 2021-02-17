Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0.

“Normally, what happens is when characters are grey I have to make them very real so the audience perceives my side of the story, of how I am handling a situation as a human being. So, yes, we try to make the character as real and convincing as possible and, more than anything, I think the bottomline is the belief in the character itself and the conviction I have,” she said.

Season two of Jamai 2.0 brings back Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint in roles they played in the first season. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, Jamai 2.0 season two premieres on February 26, on Zee5. (IANS)