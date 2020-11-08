Sunday, November 8, 2020
Education

Actor Anupam Kher Announces His Third Book- ‘Your Best Day Is Today’

The book will be released worldwide on December 5

Actor Anupam Kher
Actor Anupam Kher is all set to release his Third book. Flickr

Celebrated actor, author, and former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India Anupam Kher on Saturday announced his third book, which he describes as “a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs and the strength of positive thinking”. The book will be released worldwide on December 5.

“Your Best Day Is Today!” will not only act as a companion “in these dark times but also serve as a guide to know one’s self better. Drawing an inference from personal experiences, it is a compilation of learnings and observations that are aimed towards motivating the reader to adapt to changes in their surroundings and adopt a positive approach towards their life,” the publisher, Hay House India, said in a statement.

Kher said the book has been on his mind ever since he first heard about the novel coronavirus.

“In my 36-year-long cinema career, I had never taken a day off for the simple reason that when you do what you love and have a deep passion for it, every day seems like a holiday and a day well spent. My friends and family know that I am a restless person and someone who is always on the move — creating opportunities to channel my thoughts and passion.

“This book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences — a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking. The battle ahead of us is long, but together we will persevere. Our resilience will bring us back on the path of glory. Something tells me that all of us wrote the future during this unprecedented time. A future where the world would be healed…a future where the coming generations will look up to us as the pioneers of the healed world,” Kher said.

Actor Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher said the book has been on his mind ever since he first heard about the novel coronavirus. Twitter

A gold-medalist from the National School of Drama, New Delhi, Actor Anupam Kher is one of India’s most prolific actors with over 530 films (in several languages, both at home and in the West), 100 plays, and numerous TV shows to his credit. He is a winner of two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, and a BAFTA nomination besides been conferred with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema.

Starting his career with films such as “Saaransh” and “Daddy” in India, he has featured in mainstream Hollywood films such as “Silver Linings Playbook”, “Hotel Mumbai”, “The Big Sick” and “A Family Man”.

He has worked with directors such as Ang Lee, David O. Russell, Woody Allen, Gurinder Chadha, and Lana and Lilly Wachowski. He is also the author of “The Best Thing About You Is YOU!” which has been translated into six languages and is in its 22nd reprint.

Kher presently shuttles between Mumbai and New York, where he is one of the lead actors on the recently premiered hit TV show “New Amsterdam” on NBC Entertainment. (IANS)

