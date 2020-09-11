Friday, September 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Actor Ayushmann To End Violence Against Children As UNICEF Advocate
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Actor Ayushmann To End Violence Against Children As UNICEF Advocate

Ayushmann is UNICEF India advocate to end violence against children

0
Ayushmann To End Violence Against Children
Ayushmann was also the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by UNICEF India as a celebrity advocate who will work at ending violence against children.

Ayushmann will be promoting rights #ForEveryChild. He says he is concerned about all children who never get to experience a safe childhood.

“I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside, “Ayushmann said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates.

The actor says he looks forward to supporting rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, and educated citizens amid nurturing environments that are free from violence.

Ayushmann to end violence
Ayushmann Khurrana is an Indian actor, singer, and television host. Known for his portrayals of ordinary men often battling social norms, he is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards, and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2013 and 2019. Wikimedia Commons

Welcoming Ayushman as a celebrity advocate for children’s rights, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He is an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays, and will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child. Ayushmann joins us to support efforts towards ending violence against children.”

Also Read: In Conversation with Mr. Shridhar Damle on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Part-III)

Haque added: “His support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.” (IANS)

Previous articleOSA May Increase Risk of Vertebral Fractures in Women: Study
Next article47% Indian Working Women Experiencing Pandemic Stress: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Cause Child to Age Faster Biologically

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood...
Read more

Here’s the Key Concern of Indian Expats Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The thought of returning home from abroad after losing jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a key concern for Indian Expats ,...
Read more

September 2020 Announced As Poshan Maah Or National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bringing into sharp nation-wide focus the indispensable role nutrition plays in the development of not just a child, but communities and the nation at...
Read more

Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the death of a family pet can trigger a sense of grief in children that is profound and prolonged, and...
Read more

LGBTQ Allies Driving Change In Society

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Article 377, we as a culture, as a country, and as citizens do not view it as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x