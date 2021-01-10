Sunday, January 10, 2021
EntertainmentLead Story

B-Town Actor Farhan Akhtar Reaffirms His Commitment To Bring Films That Can Resonate With All

Farhan turned 47 on Saturday, and saw friends and fans extend good wishes for the actor

Farhan Akhtar
The teaser images of Farhan's beefed-up frame to transform into an on-screen boxer have raised curiosity of fans. Pinterest

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is overwhelmed with the love that he got on his birthday, and says the love reaffirms his commitment to work hard and come out with films that can resonate with all.

Farhan turned 47 on Saturday, and saw friends and fans extend good wishes for the actor.

“Thank you all so much for your birthday wishes yesterday .. it not only makes the day special but also reaffirms my commitment to work hard and bring you films that can resonate with you. Lots of love and hope you have a beautiful 2021. Big hug,” Farhan tweeted on Sunday.

On the work front, he will soon be seen in “Toofan”.

Farhan Akhtar
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is overwhelmed with the love that he got on his birthday, and says the love reaffirms his commitment to work hard and come out with films that can resonate with all. Pinterest

The teaser images of Farhan’s beefed-up frame to transform into an on-screen boxer have raised curiosity of fans.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra returns with his second sport-base subject with Farhan after the 2013 hit “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar. (IANS)

