Thursday, October 22, 2020
Home Entertainment Actor Sanjay Dutt Defeated The Cancer Battle Victoriously
Entertainment

Actor Sanjay Dutt Defeated The Cancer Battle Victoriously

God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers- Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt took social media to inform his fans about his health. IANS

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently confirmed that he was fighting cancer, on Wednesday shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in his battle with the disease.

Dutt posted a statement on Instagram expressing joy while making the announcement.

“The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.

And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family,” the statement read.

The actor thanked his family and doctors for taking proper care of him. He also expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for showering him with love.

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt posted a statement on Instagram expressing joy about his recovery. IANS

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he concluded.

Dutt’s fans and colleagues are extremely happy.

“One of the best news,” a user commented.

“So happy to hear this. Stay healthy,” wrote another.

A few days ago, Dutt had addressed his battle with cancer in a video posted by his friend, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

In the video, the actor showed his scar mark, saying: “Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will beat it, I will be out of this cancer soon.”

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalized a few days before that due to breathing problems and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially at that point, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” Nahta had tweeted. (IANS)

