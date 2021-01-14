Actor Siddhant’s Style Is Driven Towards Athleisure Silhouettes

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is not only known for his acting skills but also for his comfy yet relatable fashion style. Be it red carpet or a casual outing, MC Sher has proved that he truly is a sneakerhead. Not only did Chaturvedi’s performance in ‘Gully Boy’ give him recognition in the B’ town, but his fashion sense became popular with the youth for being clearly chilled out and relatable. Time and again he is spotted wearing a cool sneaker.

Everyone owns at least one pair of white sneakers. Here SC has paired them right. Instead of some quirky or OOTD he chose a cool sweatshirt with basic denim and topped it up with the classy white sneaker. No matter what you are wearing, those white sneakers help you nail the athleisure look.

From red carpet looks to airport looks, the actor pulls it off effortlessly. Here he’s wearing black and white sneakers from Skechers Men’s D’Lites. Collection, made primarily using trubuck leather and meshed fabric, the sneakers are focused on running and athletics, rather than lifestyle usage.

Siddhant’s style is driven towards athleisure silhouettes. Here he is seen wearing a white linen shirt with washed grey denim and sneakers from his go-to brand Skechers. Looking for some fashion inspiration? Turn to SC’s style and try out his love for sneakers. (IANS)