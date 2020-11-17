Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Actor Sonu Sood Appointed As The State Icon Of Punjab
Entertainment

Actor Sonu Sood Appointed As The State Icon Of Punjab

Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj"

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood as the state Icon of Punjab by ECI. Flickr

Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honor. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard,” Sonu expressed his happiness.

The decision to honoring Sonu Sood with the title comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones, and more.

A few days ago, Sonu announced that he is all set to come up with his autobiography titled I am No Messiah.

On the film front, Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Prithviraj”. (IANS)

