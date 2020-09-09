Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Actress Teejay Shares Her Smart Wardrobe Solution For Pregnant Moms
Actress Teejay Shares Her Smart Wardrobe Solution For Pregnant Moms

Teejay Sidhu shares wardrobe solution

0
pregnancy wardrobe
Before pregnancy, a woman's uterus is typically the size of an orange. By the third trimester, it can be about the size of a watermelon. In fact, it can expand up to 500 times the size during pregnancy. Unsplash

Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is pregnant for the third time, has a smart wardrobe solution for expecting moms who expand physically through the expecting months.

Teejay, who is married to actor Karanvir Bohra, wears hubby’s shirt in a new picture she has posted on Instagram, and says it is a nice way to solve the maternity wear problem.

“I wore this blue sleeveless shirt to the gym today. I found it in the wardrobe, neglected. As soon as he (Karanvir) sees me, ‘Hay! I was looking for that shirt!’ Is it me or do all guys do this? They don’t care about their clothes, they haven’t seen a shirt in years but as soon YOU wear it, they’ve been ‘looking for it?’ PS: This is a great way to save money on maternity clothes – just start wearing your husband’s stuff,” Teejay quipped.

pregnancy wardrobe
When pregnant, blood volume increases as much as 50% to help supply enough oxygenated blood to the foetus. Unsplash

Karanvir reacted, too.

Also Read: Transgender Americans Face Voting Issues in 2020 Presidential Election : Study

He wrote on Instagram: “Yeh kya baat hui @bombaysunshine ? I was finding my new workout ganji… I think all the expected mothers must be using their husband’s clothes as they keep getting bigger.”

The couple has twin daughters, Vienna and Bella. (IANS)

