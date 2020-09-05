Saturday, September 5, 2020
Actress Dia Mirza Pledges For Cleaner Air In India

Dia Mirza: Lockdown lead to cleaner air than we had in over a decade

Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza is an Indian model, actress, producer, and social worker who predominantly works in Hindi films. Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. Wikimedia Commons

Actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has pledged for cleaner air in India.

The actress, also UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN SDG advocate, will engage in conversation with change-makers championing a cleaner earth on September 7, which has been declared as International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

“We need to make every effort to build back sustainably, because clean air is the right to life,” said Dia.

Dia Mirza
On World Environment Day 2017, she was appointed brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India. Wikimedia Commons

“The global lockdown lead to cleaner air than we have had in over a decade. Nature can and will recover leading to better health for all people. But the lockdown is not the solution. We need to engage in fruitful partnerships and implement strategies and policies for the global goal of clean air,” Dia Mirza added. (IANS)

