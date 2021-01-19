Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Actress Juhi Chawla: When Anything Is Free, Your Freedom Is The Price
Actress Juhi Chawla: When Anything Is Free, Your Freedom Is The Price

Juhi shared a note on Twitter that reads: "When anything is free, your freedom is the price

Juhi Chawl
Indian Actress Juhi Chawla. Flickr

Actress Juhi Chawla on Monday took a jibe at social networking platforms WhatsApp and Facebook at a time when millions of users are abandoning WhatsApp and opting for other chatting platforms to ensure their privacy is maintained. Taking a dig at the above mentioned social networking platforms, Juhi shared a note on Twitter that reads: “When anything is free, your freedom is the price.

“Desmond Tutu once said, ‘When the missionaries came to Africa they had the Bible and we had the land. They said, ‘let us pray.’ We close our eyes. When we opened them, we had the Bible and they had the land.

“Likewise, when social networking came, they had WhatsApp and Facebook and we had the freedom. They said it’s free. We close our eyes. When we opened them, we had WhatsApp and Facebook and they had our freedom. “When anything is free, your freedom is the price.” “Would you agree?” Juhi Chawla wrote along with the note.

The actress Juhi Chawla jibe comes at a time when the privacy policy of WhatsApp is being questioned following incidents of chat leaks and netizens across the nation are left with no other option but to switch to alternative messaging apps. (IANS)

