Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Actress Kajol's Message On Women's Equality Day
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Actress Kajol’s Message On Women’s Equality Day

Kajol shares a message on Women's Equality Day

0
Women's Equality Day
Kajol said that people should treat boys and girls equally. Wikimedia Commons

Actress Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day on Wednesday.

“Lets take #WomensEqualityDay as an opportunity to impart wisdom in our children, that girls & boys stand equal on all grounds,” Kajol wrote on Instagram, with a picture of her with husband, actor Ajay Devgn. The couple strikes a smiling pose with a group of girls.

Kajol tagged the Women’s Equality Day post with #GenderEquality and #Superhumans.

Women's Equality Day
Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women. The amendment was first introduced in 1878. Unsplash

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “well said.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Demand Boycotting Salman Khan’s Co-Produced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Another one wrote: “Exactly… there should be no gender discrimination.”

Kajol is gearing up for her digital debut in the film “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. The film is set in Mumbai and traces the story of three generations of a family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. (IANS)

Previous articleMe Time With DIY Spas At Home
Next articleAnushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions. "Our industry...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Me Time With DIY Spas At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do It Yourself spas have become an essential part of "Me time", as we juggle work from home and living at work (for most...
Read more
Entertainment

Taapsee’s Athletic Diet For Rashmi Rocket

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket. The actress shared a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,086FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Anushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions. "Our industry...
Read more

Actress Kajol’s Message On Women’s Equality Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Women's Equality Day on Wednesday. "Lets take...
Read more

Me Time With DIY Spas At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Do It Yourself spas have become an essential part of "Me time", as we juggle work from home and living at work (for most...
Read more

Taapsee’s Athletic Diet For Rashmi Rocket

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket. The actress shared a...
Read more

Gender Equality Day: ‘Voice Of Art’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art since time immemorial has been a powerful medium of expression and communication to inspire change and empower a voice. To commemorate Gender Equality...
Read more

Health Goals That Are ‘SMART’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak has brought along the burden of uncertainty and fear amongst people; on a global scale, citizens have now become accustomed to...
Read more

Online Exhibition: Botanical Miniatures go on View

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Two centuries ago, the British botanists began a visual study of Indian flora. Indian artists were commissioned to make botanical paintings which...
Read more

Covid Patients With Diabetes, Obesity 3 Times More Likely to Die: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 patients hospitalised with high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes were over three times more likely to die from the viral disease, say researchers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,086FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.