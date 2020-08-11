Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Actress Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Bollywood Journey With Fans
EntertainmentLead Story

Actress Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Bollywood Journey With Fans

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood's dancing diva owing to her dancing skills

0
Madhuri Dixit
Actress Madhuri Dixit shot to fame with the action romance "Tezaab" (1988). Pinterest

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene went down memory lane and shared how she was bitten by the acting bug.

“This day back in 1984 I started my journey in Bollywood with Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes – I’ve had the privilege of working with some very talented people over the years & I’m grateful for all the love #36YearsInBollywood,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday.

Please Follow NewswGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Directed by Hiren Nag, Madhuri’s debut film “Abodh” released in 1985 and co-starred late Bengali superstar Tapas Pal. In the film, Madhuri plays the naive and childish Gauri, whose parents are in search for a groom for her.

Madhuri Dixit
Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene went down memory lane and shared how she was bitten by the acting bug. Pinterest

Madhuri shared a video in which she says: “I decided to go back when it all started and look at a few scenes from the film with you guys. They needed someone with really long hair, so they had to make the whole wig. Though you can see the head is slightly bigger because …it was a very thick wig (says with laughter). I thoroughly enjoyed working on this movie. I think with movie, I got bit by the acting bug.”

The actress shot to fame with the action romance “Tezaab” (1988) and went on to court superstardom with top-grossing hits like “Dil” (1990), “Beta” (1992), “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994), and “Dil To Pagal Hai” (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Kalank”.

ALSO READ: Heavy Cigarette Smoking Leads To Complex Health Issues: Study

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood’s dancing diva owing to her dancing skills. (Bollywood Country)

Previous articleThis Survey Reveals India’s “Consciousness” Towards Diet and Nutrition

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

This Survey Reveals India’s “Consciousness” Towards Diet and Nutrition

Image Gallery - 0
As many as 97 percent Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely' or...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Heavy Cigarette Smoking Leads To Complex Health Issues: Study

Image Gallery - 0
Each cigarette smoked a day by heavy smokers increases the risk of contracting several diseases by more than 30 per cent, warn researchers. The study,...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

“I Believe in Repeating Clothes”, Says B-Town Actress Bhumi Pednekar

Image Gallery - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes in repeating her clothes. She adds that she also believes in sharing her wardrobe with her sister. "I believe in repeating...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,960FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Actress Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Bollywood Journey With Fans

Entertainment Image Gallery - 0
Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene went down memory lane and shared how she was bitten by the acting bug. "This day back in 1984 I started my...
Read more

This Survey Reveals India’s “Consciousness” Towards Diet and Nutrition

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
As many as 97 percent Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely' or...
Read more

Heavy Cigarette Smoking Leads To Complex Health Issues: Study

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
Each cigarette smoked a day by heavy smokers increases the risk of contracting several diseases by more than 30 per cent, warn researchers. The study,...
Read more

“I Believe in Repeating Clothes”, Says B-Town Actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood Interview Image Gallery - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes in repeating her clothes. She adds that she also believes in sharing her wardrobe with her sister. "I believe in repeating...
Read more

Reliving The Life Of Abanindranath Tagore

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A founding artist of the Bengal school of art, Abanindranath Tagore (1871-1951) has had a profound impact on modern Indian art as we know...
Read more

Boost Immunity This Monsoon: The Tasty Way

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 is unlike any year we have seen and in parts of the country this monsoon is unlike any we have seen. Staying healthy is...
Read more

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old...
Read more

I Have Always been a Hands-on Mom: Raveena Tandon

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A hands-on mom, Raveena Tandon has not just portrayed impactful and memorable characters in her career spanning over two decades but has...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,960FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada