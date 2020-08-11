Actress Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Bollywood Journey With Fans

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene went down memory lane and shared how she was bitten by the acting bug.

“This day back in 1984 I started my journey in Bollywood with Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes – I’ve had the privilege of working with some very talented people over the years & I’m grateful for all the love #36YearsInBollywood,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday.

Directed by Hiren Nag, Madhuri’s debut film “Abodh” released in 1985 and co-starred late Bengali superstar Tapas Pal. In the film, Madhuri plays the naive and childish Gauri, whose parents are in search for a groom for her.

Madhuri shared a video in which she says: “I decided to go back when it all started and look at a few scenes from the film with you guys. They needed someone with really long hair, so they had to make the whole wig. Though you can see the head is slightly bigger because …it was a very thick wig (says with laughter). I thoroughly enjoyed working on this movie. I think with movie, I got bit by the acting bug.”

The actress shot to fame with the action romance “Tezaab” (1988) and went on to court superstardom with top-grossing hits like “Dil” (1990), “Beta” (1992), “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994), and “Dil To Pagal Hai” (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Kalank”.

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood’s dancing diva owing to her dancing skills. (Bollywood Country)