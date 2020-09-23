Adah Sharma on Why a Handful of Actresses Seem Interested in Martial Arts

Actress Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam sticks to work out.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Lockdown or no lockdown I work out on my terrace. I don’t really go to the gym. I mean I got to the gym sometimes but I really like my terrace. There is a sea view, breeze and so much space to do my martial arts. For the Silambam sticks I need a lot of space. I cannot do it in a closed space.”

On why there are only a handful of actresses who seem interested in martial arts, Adah told IANS:

“I think people pick an activity that is easier to get results quicker.”

Also Read: Falguni Shane Peacock’s Collection Throws Light on the New Age Bride

She feels that learning a new activity takes time.

“You get results quicker by running on the treadmill for 40 minutes — you would burn as much as I would probably in two hours with the (Silambam) sticks, because when you are learning a new skill you won’t be immediately able to fluidly do it. You take time to get into it,” she said, adding: “But I really like doing challenges. I got a few bruises. But it’s fun and I enjoy it.” (IANS)