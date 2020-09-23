Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Adah Sharma on Why a Handful of Actresses Seem Interested in Martial Arts

Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam sticks to work out

Adah Sharma on why martial arts training finds few takers
"I think people pick an activity that is easier to get results quicker," says Adah when asked why there are only a handful of actresses who seem interested in martial arts. Pinterest

Actress Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam sticks to work out.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Lockdown or no lockdown I work out on my terrace. I don’t really go to the gym. I mean I got to the gym sometimes but I really like my terrace. There is a sea view, breeze and so much space to do my martial arts. For the Silambam sticks I need a lot of space. I cannot do it in a closed space.”

“Lockdown or no lockdown I work out on my terrace,” tells Adah. Pinterest

On why there are only a handful of actresses who seem interested in martial arts, Adah told IANS:

“I think people pick an activity that is easier to get results quicker.”

She feels that learning a new activity takes time.

“You get results quicker by running on the treadmill for 40 minutes — you would burn as much as I would probably in two hours with the (Silambam) sticks, because when you are learning a new skill you won’t be immediately able to fluidly do it. You take time to get into it,” she said, adding: “But I really like doing challenges. I got a few bruises. But it’s fun and I enjoy it.” (IANS)

