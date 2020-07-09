Thursday, July 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Published in the journal The BMJ, suggest that even a modest increase in consumption of these foods as part of a healthy diet could help prevent type 2 diabetes.

0
vegetables
After adjusting for lifestyle and dietary risk factors for diabetes, participants in the highest category for total whole grain consumption had a 29 percent lower rate of type 2 diabetes compared with those in the lowest category. Pixabay

Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers.

The findings, published in the journal The BMJ, suggest that even a modest increase in consumption of these foods as part of a healthy diet could help prevent type 2 diabetes.

Follow us on Facebook to get the latest updates!!

In the first study, a team of European researchers examined the association between blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids (pigments found in colorful fruits and vegetables) with the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Vitamin C and carotenoid levels are more reliable indicators of fruit and vegetable intake than using dietary questionnaires. The research team compared 9,754 adults with new-onset type 2 diabetes to a group of 13,662 adults who remained free of diabetes.

Add fruit, vegetable and grains to diet to reduce type 2 diabetes risk
Fruits and vegetables, the findings also suggest that consumption of even a moderately increased amount among populations who typically consume low levels could help to prevent type 2 diabetes. Pixabay

The researchers calculate that every 66 grams per day increase in total fruit and vegetable intake was associated with a 25 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

In the second study, the research team used questionnaires to measure the whole grain intake of more than 158,000 women and nearly 37,000 men who were free from diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

After adjusting for lifestyle and dietary risk factors for diabetes, participants in the highest category for total whole grain consumption had a 29 percent lower rate of type 2 diabetes compared with those in the lowest category.

For individual whole-grain foods, the researchers found that consuming one or more servings a day of whole-grain cold breakfast cereal or dark bread was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared with consuming less than one serving a month.

Also Read: Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

The findings showed that eating two or more servings a week of oatmeal was associated with a 21 percent lower risk of diabetes, a 15 percent lower risk for added bran, and a 12 percent lower risk for brown rice and wheat germ when compared to eating less than one serving a month.

And for fruit and vegetables, the findings also suggest that consumption of even a moderately increased amount among populations who typically consume low levels could help to prevent type 2 diabetes. (IANS)

Previous articleIn Conversation with Pravesh Mallick
Next articleLess Sleep Can Harm Your Child’s Mental Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Less Sleep Can Harm Your Child’s Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dear parents, if you want your child to be mentally fit, Read on. Inadequate nighttime sleep alters several aspects of children's emotional health, warn...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more
Lead Story

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Less Sleep Can Harm Your Child’s Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dear parents, if you want your child to be mentally fit, Read on. Inadequate nighttime sleep alters several aspects of children's emotional health, warn...
Read more

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

Dealing with Muscle Pain During Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In times of COVID-19 and the lockdown, most people have been staying indoors and levels of activity have decreased significantly. Work from home has...
Read more

49% Indians Feel Chinese Firms Should be Allowed to Sell Products: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A survey has found that around 49 per cent of its respondents feel that Chinese companies should be allowed to sell products in India,...
Read more

People Opting for Domestic Trips Post-Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain After a long stretch of staying-at-home, consumers are quick to show willingness to go out and travel again, albeit within driving distance...
Read more

eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online learning has become the need of the hour and the most viable resource that has come to the aid of children and their...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada