Thursday, November 19, 2020
Adobe Releases Beta Version of Photoshop For Macs
EducationLead StoryScience & Technology

Adobe Releases Beta Version of Photoshop For Macs

Adobe software released Photoshop to Macs with Apple M1 Processor

Adobe
The first beta release of Photoshop running natively on the Apple Silicon hardware. Unsplash

Software major Adobe has released a beta version of Photoshop for Macs with an Apple M1 processor.

“We are excited to announce the first beta release of Photoshop running natively on the Apple Silicon hardware. This early version of Photoshop for Apple Silicon offers many of the core Photoshop features that you have come to rely on for your day-to-day editing needs, and we will be adding more features in the weeks to come,” the company said in a statement.

Adobe has also said that it doesn’t officially support running the regular x86 version of Photoshop with Rosetta 2, so as of now, a Mac with the Apple M1 chip isn’t a good fit for any professional who depends on Photoshop.

Adobe
Apple’s first Apple Silicon-based Macs with its new M1 processor include the new fanless MacBook Air. Unsplash

Apple had earlier announced during its November 10 event that Adobe is planning to release its major Creative Cloud apps optimized for Apple Silicon M1 from early 2021.

Apple’s first Apple Silicon-based Macs with its new M1 processor include the new fanless MacBook Air and updates to both the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. (IANS)

