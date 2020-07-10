Friday, July 10, 2020
Adoption Rate of Android 10 Faster Than Any Previous Versions: Google

Android 10 has seen the fastest adoption rate yet, says Google

Android 10 has seen fastest adoption rate yet
The adoption of Android 10 has been faster than any previous versions of Android yet.

The adoption of Android 10 has been faster than any previous versions of Android yet, owing to new capabilities that enabled Google to deliver updates more uniformly, quickly and efficiently to Android devices.

It was running on 100 million devices after just five months into the launch, which was 28 per cent faster than Android Pie, according to the company. Currently, it runs on over 400 million devices globally.

“We’re excited by the increased adoption of Android and are grateful for the close collaborations with our chipset and OEM partners to deploy updates earlier,” Google said on Thursday.


This effort sped up the adoption of Android Pie by 2.5 times.

Android Oreo’s introduction of Project Treble created a system/vendor split for a much cleaner separation of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and SoC (system on chip) dependencies from the rest of the code base.

This effort sped up the adoption of Android Pie by 2.5 times.

“Every Android device that preloads the Google Play Store has been Treble compliant since that point,” said Google.

The company also worked with major partners to launch an OEM developer preview programme. As a result, it saw a further 1.5 times increase in the adoption of the 10th version.

In Android 10, Google started updating components of the OS directly via Google Play system updates (Project Mainline).

“For example, in our most recent deployment, we directly updated 285 million devices with fixes for security vulnerabilities,” informed the company.

Google Play is also responsible for updating critical applications and services, such as authentication, push notifications, and Google Play Protect.


Google Play is also responsible for updating critical applications and services.

“We continue to work on a number of enhancements in the platform and infrastructure to make it easier for developers and users to benefit from the latest versions of Android,” said Google.

Google has ‘accidentally’ revealed that it is preparing to release Android 11 to the public on September 8. It will come with a host of new features, including redesigned and reorganised notifications.

There are also a number of accessibility, smart home and general improvements features in the next version as well. (IANS)

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

