Saturday, April 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Afghanistan: Playing Music As New Method For Treatment Of Drug Addicts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Afghanistan: Playing Music As New Method For Treatment Of Drug Addicts

Herat province with about 70,000 drug addicts, according to Abdul Zahir Atae, head of the center, would further suffer due to the increase in drug trafficking and its easy availability

0
Drug addicts
Hamra, 43, who used to smoke illicit drugs including heroin for 23 years, told Xinhua recently that he resorted to hashish and then to heroin when he was 20. Wikimediacommons

Hundreds of drug addicts have recovered in the Jaghara Treatment Centre in Afghanistan’s Herat province since its establishment eight years ago. In addition to giving medicines to the patients, the treatment center also plays music and arranges a party twice every day.

“The tune of music and melodies in the treatment center has inspired me to forget smoking drugs, and after recovery, I play music for others in the center to get cured,” Ibrahim Hamraz, a former addict, told Xinhua news agency.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Hamra, 43, who used to smoke illicit drugs including heroin for 23 years, told Xinhua recently that he resorted to hashish and then to heroin when he was 20. The former drug addict said he received medical treatments in several rehabilitation centers over the past decade but all in vain.

Drug addicts
more than 3 million out of the country’s some 32.5 million population have reportedly been addicted, including many in the capital of Kabul. Wikimediacommons

“I have received medical treatments several times over the past decade and had given up smoking for 15 times but resumed drug smoking after a few weeks or a few months,” Hamraz said. But “it is more than nine months that I have never smoked drugs, neither heroin nor hashish after receiving treatment via playing music in Jaghara Treatment Centre”.

Herat province with about 70,000 drug addicts, according to Abdul Zahir Atae, head of the center, would further suffer due to the increase in drug trafficking and its easy availability.”The price of some 1 g drugs mostly heroin in the past years was 350 afghani, but nowadays it is sold on streets at a price of 10-20 afghani,” Atae said, adding the low price and its availability in bulk have resulted in the growing number of drug addicts in the relatively peaceful province.

ALSO READ: The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Atae, who was an addict 32 years and recovered eight years ago, told Xinhua: “Usually, the staff at the center plays music for one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon whenever the addicts feel the need for heroin, and after listening to music, they feel better.”

Although there are no official statistics on the number of drug addicts in Afghanistan, more than 3 million out of the country’s some 32.5 million population have reportedly been addicted, including many in the capital of Kabul. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleAre Two Masks Better Than One At Preventing COVID-19 Spread?
Next articleScientists May Detect Signs Of Extraterrestrial Life In 5 To 10 Years

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more
Lead Story

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more
Lead Story

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more

Brown Is A Good Complexion To Flaunt, In Era Of Inclusivity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian showbiz is once again on the global map. "Delhi Crime" and Arjun Mathur won International Emmys, Adarsh Gourav had a BAFTA nomination. His...
Read more

Scientists May Detect Signs Of Extraterrestrial Life In 5 To 10 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), to be launched this October, could feasibly detect ammonia around six gas dwarf planets after just a few...
Read more

Afghanistan: Playing Music As New Method For Treatment Of Drug Addicts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hundreds of drug addicts have recovered in the Jaghara Treatment Centre in Afghanistan's Herat province since its establishment eight years ago. In addition to...
Read more

Are Two Masks Better Than One At Preventing COVID-19 Spread?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists now report that wearing two masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose...
Read more

Indian-Origin Scientist Identifies Genes That Combat Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Agnes Mosman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
1XBET on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Major Kiddle on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada