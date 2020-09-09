Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Agra's Sweet And Tourism Industry Can't Keep Calm
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Agra’s Sweet And Tourism Industry Can’t Keep Calm

Wah Taj! Agra's petha and tourism industry can't keep calm

0
Agra
The Taj Mahal is a white marble built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal. In Arabic, the Taj Mahal is known as "crown of palaces". It is said to be the jewel of Islamic art in a nation that is predominantly Hindu. Unsplash

As the world prepares to say “Wah Taj” after a gap of nearly half a year, Agra’s famous petha sweet industry as well as tourist guides, who went into near closure, are ecstatic.

“As the Taj Mahal reopens, the petha industry will greatly benefit. Sales will jump by 50% because it’s the tourists who buy most of the pethas,” Sanjeev Singhal, who is the general Secretary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Kutir Petha Udyog, told IANS. He added that at least 25,000 to 30,000 people are linked to the petha sweet industry.

The Taj Mahal will reopen after six long months on September 21 with full COVID-19 protocols. Initially only 5,000 tourists a day, in two slots, will be allowed to enter the Mughal era architectural marvel, keeping social distancing norms in mind. It was shut down on March 17, days ahead of the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on Quora for more updates. 

Vasant Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI (Agra Circle) told IANS, “Before the pandemic, Taj Mahal was shut for 2 days during the Second World War. It was also shut during the 1971 war and the 1978 flood in Agra.” He added that the Taj Mahal along with the Agra Fort, which too will open its doors, is being sanitised. While the Taj Mahal will remain shut on Fridays and Sundays, Agra Fort will remain closed on Sundays.

Agra
The exquisite marble structure in Agra, India, is a mausoleum, an enduring monument to the love of a husband for his favorite wife. It’s also an eternal testament to the artistic and scientific accomplishments of a wealthy empire. Unsplash

Online tickets, compulsory masks, temperature checks at entry, ban on taking food items along — elaborate measures are being put in place to ensure that life and livelihood are not in confrontation.

However, the guides, most of whom have been out of business, aren’t complaining about all these curbs. “Reopening of the Taj Mahal is a big positive message, worldwide. There is a global community who are waiting for the reopening so that they can travel down here. According to me, all monuments should be reopened,” Ajay Singh, who is the National President of the Tourist Guide Federation Of India told IANS. He also batted for proper sanitisation and strict following of government protocols.

Also Read: Plant Proteins Can Reduce CO2 Emissions: Study

He added that many tourist guides have taken up other jobs. This reopening will send the right message. “In Jodhpur, a German speaking guide has been found selling fodder. In Udaipur, guides have taken to agriculture by using tractors,” Singh added while highlighting why this move is so significant for the tourist guides.

He claimed there are 3227 active guides registered with the Tourism Ministry, around 22,000 registered with the states while there are around 20,000 spot guides all across India. This reopening of the iconic Taj Mahal, which has come to be a representative picture of India, globally, will enthuse them.

Agra’s economy runs on the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Shutting them means shutting the tour operator industry, petha industry, hotel industry as well as the guides. With India and the world readying to say, “Wah Taj” once again, all of them can’t keep calm anymore. (IANS)

Previous articlePlant Proteins Can Reduce CO2 Emissions: Study
Next articleMissing Out on Fun? Watch These Unmissable Akshay Kumar Comedy Films

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Virtual Travel Revitalising Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual travel, using advanced mathematical techniques and combining livestream video with existing photos and videos of travel hotspots, could help revitalise an industry that...
Read more
Lead Story

US War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by...
Read more
Entertainment

Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Virtual Travel Revitalising Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual travel, using advanced mathematical techniques and combining livestream video with existing photos and videos of travel hotspots, could help revitalise an industry that...
Read more

US War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by...
Read more

Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on...
Read more

Have You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your Answers Here

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Have you ever stored something in the cloud and wondered where that data goes? You might be surprised to learn it’s in a...
Read more

Over 1 Drink a Day Increases Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drinking eight or more alcoholic beverages a week may increase the risk of high blood pressure (also called hypertension) among adults with Type-2 diabetes,...
Read more

Kyrgyzstan Celebrates Komuz Day Amidst Covid-19

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday celebrated Komuz Day, which falls on September 9 annually. Komuz is a traditional string instrument used in Central Asian...
Read more

Actress Teejay Shares Her Smart Wardrobe Solution For Pregnant Moms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is pregnant for the third time, has a smart wardrobe solution for expecting moms who expand physically through the expecting...
Read more

Missing Out on Fun? Watch These Unmissable Akshay Kumar Comedy Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful Bollywood actors of all time, having starred in 113 films. Khiladi Kumar made his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x