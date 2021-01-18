Monday, January 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story AI Likely To Replace Humans In Cybersecurity Space By 2030
Lead StoryScience & Technology

AI Likely To Replace Humans In Cybersecurity Space By 2030

The number of Covid-19-related spam emails and phishing attempts is increasing

0
AI
Data access would be tied to biometric or DNA data. Pixabay

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes all-pervasive, a new report has forecast that technology would replace humans by 2031 in the field of cybersecurity, as hackers use more sophisticated tools. Cloud security firm ‘Trend Micro’ in a new report said more than two-fifth (41 percent) of IT leaders believe that AI would replace their role by 2030.

Just nine percent of respondents said AI would not replace their job within the next decade. Nearly a third (32 percent) said AI would eventually work to completely automate all cybersecurity. Nearly one in five (19 percent) believe that attackers using AI to enhance their arsenal would be commonplace by 2025.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The seismic events of 2020 have created long-lasting changes in work environments across the globe and opened up new avenues that cybercriminals can abuse. Cybersecurity will help enterprises, governments, and ordinary users adapt safely to these new conditions in 2021,” said the report.

AI
Technology would replace humans by 2031.Pixabay

Nearly one in five of those surveyed said attackers using AI to enhance their goals would be commonplace by 2025. Nearly a quarter of IT leaders also claimed that by 2030, data access would be tied to biometric or DNA data, making unauthorized access impossible. When it comes to this year, telecommuting would continue in 2021 and hybrid environments where work and personal tasks co-mingle in one machine would be challenging in terms of security.

ALSO READ: Workplace Mistreatment Linked To Suicidal Thoughts In Employees

“Organisations — especially global enterprises — will have less control over their data. Delineating where data is stored and processed will become more difficult. The decreased visibility into enterprise devices only gets more problematic when employees access personal apps from work devices,” said the report titled “Turning the Tide”.

Both users and enterprises would have to protect work-from-home setups from threats and IT teams would need to secure entire remote workforces and individual users would have to secure their virtual workspaces and endpoint devices in 2021. The number of Covid-19-related spam emails and phishing attempts is increasing. “Cybercriminals will continue to use the coronavirus, and other related incidents from the pandemic’s fallout to lure in new victims.” (IANS)

Previous articlePassion For Music And Perseverance Drove Meet Brothers Career A Long Way
Next articleBollywood’s Sports Films Releasing In The Upcoming Months

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more
India

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. According to the researchers, up to...
Read more

Is Tandav Web Series Promoting Religious Flares? Know The Reason Behind Controversy!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series 'Tandav' starring Saif...
Read more

Akshay Oberoi: This Profession Can Knock You Down Multiple Times

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Oberoi has been a part of Bollywood for almost a decade now. He agrees that the acting profession is difficult and can knock...
Read more

B-Town Actress Kangana Ranaut Shares Awful Thing About Nepotism

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift. "Apart from nepotism and movie...
Read more

Cure. Fit Acquires Digital Fitness Company Onyx

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health and fitness startup Cure. fit on Monday announced it has acquired Onyx, a US-based fitness company that is building the world's smartest digital...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada