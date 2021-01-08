Friday, January 8, 2021
Air India Introduces Robotic Technology To Disinfect Aircraft Interiors

A robotic device fitted with a UV lamp system to disinfect

Air India
Air India Express deploys robotic technology to disinfect aircraft. Pixabay

Air India Express on Thursday said that it has become India’s first airline to introduce robotic technology to disinfect and clean aircraft interiors.

Air India on Thursday used a robotic device fitted with a UV lamp system to disinfect one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft at Delhi airport.

At present, the UV-C disinfection system is identified worldwide as one of the most effective forms of disinfection.

“This technology is tested and approved by NABL laboratory for its efficiency to disinfect the surfaces from germs, bacteria, and viruses,” the airline said in a statement.

“Air India Express has tied up with ground handling agency AISATS to launch this technology in India as it is important that surfaces commonly touched by both passengers and crew are disinfected and kept clean.”

The robotic device, fitted with collapsible arms, is specifically designed to disinfect aircraft seats, under-seat areas, inside overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels, cockpit instrumentation area, overhead switch panel, and interiors from viruses and bacteria.

In addition, the airline plans to extend this technology for its aircraft operating from other airports in its network in the country. (IANS)

