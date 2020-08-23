Sunday, August 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study
EnvironmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study

Air pollution has been linked to diabetes development in a recent study

0
Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study
Air pollution can play a role in the development of cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes. Pexels

Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development of cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes.

A study, published in the Journal of Clinical, discovered that air pollution was a risk factor that contributed to the common soil of other fatal problems like heart attack and stroke.

“In this study, we created an environment that mimicked a polluted day in New Delhi or Beijing,” Rajagopalan said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We concentrated fine particles of air pollution called PM2.5. Concentrated particles like this develop from human impact on the environment, such as automobile exhaust, power generation and other fossil fuels,” he added.

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study
The cardiovascular effects of air pollution can lead to heart attack and stroke. Pexels

These particles have been strongly connected to risk factors for disease.

For example, the cardiovascular effects of air pollution can lead to heart attack and stroke.

The research team has shown exposure to air pollution can increase the likelihood of the same risk factors that lead to heart diseases, such as insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

In the mouse model study, three groups were observed: a control group receiving clean filtered air, a group exposed to polluted air for 24 weeks, and a group fed a high-fat diet.

Interestingly, the researchers found that being exposed to air pollution was comparable to eating a high-fat diet.

Both the air pollution and high-fat diet groups showed insulin resistance and abnormal metabolism – just like one would see in a pre-diabetic state.

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study
The research team has shown exposure to air pollution can increase the likelihood of the same risk factors that lead to heart diseases. Pexels

Also Read: Gorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

These changes were associated with changes in the epigenome, a layer of control that can masterfully turn on and turn off thousands of genes, representing a critical buffer in response to environmental factors.

This study is the first-of-its-kind to compare genome-wide epigenetic changes in response to air pollution, compare and contrast these changes with that of eating an unhealthy diet, and examine the impact of air pollution cessation on these changes.

“The good news is that these effects were reversible, at least in our experiments. Once the air pollution was removed from the environment, the mice appeared healthier and the pre-diabetic state seemed to reverse,” the author wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleGorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans
Next articleHere’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more
Environment

Gorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans are not the only species facing a potential threat from the novel coronavirus, but several critically-endangered gorillas, orangutans, gibbons, gray whales and bottlenose...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development...
Read more

Gorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans are not the only species facing a potential threat from the novel coronavirus, but several critically-endangered gorillas, orangutans, gibbons, gray whales and bottlenose...
Read more

Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncertainties in modern life like millions of people are now witnessing amid the pandemic can make them believe more in supernatural powers and experience...
Read more

Are You Disgusted of Bugs? Here’s How it Can be a Blessing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those who get creeped out by bugs and grossed out by germs, it was a blessing in disguise as such...
Read more

Facebook AI Develops ‘Home Robot’ to Find Sound-Emitting Objects

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Facebook AI have developed a home robot that can move through an unmapped environment to find a sound-emitting object, such as a...
Read more

Classical Music – The New Way To Beat Stress

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tansen was said to have been able to light lamps by singing Raga Deepak and invoke rainfall by singing Raga Miyan Ki Malhar. It...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada