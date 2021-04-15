Thursday, April 15, 2021
Air Pollution May Inflame Outcomes In Asthma Patients
Air Pollution May Inflame Outcomes In Asthma Patients

Air pollution as a result of emissions from automobiles, factories or other sources is a generator of particulate matter

Asthma
For patients without the respiratory disease, no association was observed, revealed the findings published online in the scholarly journal Respiratory Medicine. Pixabay

Exposure to higher levels of air pollution is likely to increase the severity of Covid-19 among people suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), warns a study. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati in the US found that a one-unit increase in particulate matter 2.5 was associated with a 60 percent higher chance of hospitalization for Covid-19 patients with pre-existing respiratory disease.

Particulate matter less or equal to 2.5 micrometers refers to a mixture of tiny particles and droplets in the air that are two-and-one-half microns or less in width. For patients without the respiratory disease, no association was observed, revealed the findings published online in the scholarly journal Respiratory Medicine.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

“Particulate matter is very small, small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs, they cross into the blood and also affect other organ systems. Air pollution as a result of emissions from automobiles, factories or other sources is a generator of particulate matter,” Angelico Mendy, MD, Assistant Professor of environmental and public health sciences, at the varsity’s College of Medicine.

Asthma
The team looked at the health outcomes and backgrounds of 1,128 Covid-19 patients at UC Health. Pixabay

“Our study didn’t find any correlation between the severity of Covid-19 and particulate matter in general, but we found something for people who had asthma and COPD,” Mendy added. The team looked at the health outcomes and backgrounds of 1,128 Covid-19 patients at UC Health.

ALSO READ: Study: Asthma May Not Increase The Risk Of Severe Illness

Mendy led a team of researchers in an individual-level study that used a statistical model to evaluate the association between long-term exposure to particulate matter less or equal to 2.5 micrometers and hospitalizations for Covid-19.”This study may have policy implications such as reducing particulate exposure. Many people want to have more clean energy and reduced emissions into the atmosphere,” Mendy noted. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleImpaired Face Recognition Is Associated With Social Isolation
Next articleWomen’s Empowerment Showcased Through Dairy Sector In UP

