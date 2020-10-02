Here Are Some Cosy Airbnb Homes at Drivable Distances For You to Plan a Road Trip

Havent planned anything for the upcoming long weekend yet? How about a short rejuvenating road trip? Not only do road trips help with a change in scenery but also allow you to enjoy the journey at a relaxed pace, and completely on your terms. The freedom to take off whenever you want, plan your pit stops as per your convenience and work your itinerary to the T, are some of the many advantages a road trip offers.



Whether you prefer to go off the beaten path or choose a tourist trail, Airbnb’s comfortable homes will have you witness some of the most dramatic sceneries as you pass through tiny villages with must-see sights, feel the culture, and live anywhere. Whether you want to go off the grid or continue to work from another location, here are some cosy Airbnb homes at drivable distances from the city, giving you the chance to Live Anywhere this long 2nd October weekend.

Driving Vacation Rentals from Delhi:

Cosy Modern Hut, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

If you love driving, this eight-hour drive from the capital city is the ideal long weekend getaway option for you. With beautiful sights along the way, including some quaint villages that you will pass during your journey, you will reach Airbnb’s Cosy Modern Hut. Designed for you to understand what it’s like to live in the tranquility of nature, this destination near Shimla allows you to simply relax, put your feet up and watch magical sunsets, making it a rejuvenating holiday.

Padam Hill – Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Around three hundred kilometers from Delhi, you’ll notice the skies turn a clearer shade of blue, lined by green mountains and white clouds, as you break into the woods of Kasauli. Nestled amidst beautiful woody forests of pine and cedar trees, this three-bedroom villa is one of those quaint Victorian buildings that take you back in time. What makes this home inviting is that while you’re nestled away in the woody forests, you can go for long walks, watch the sunset sipping tea in the outdoor sitting area or simply indulge in board games with friends or family in the lap of nature.

Aloha Luxury , Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Located in the heart of Rishikesh, complimented by the soothing views of the Ganges and the mountains, this Airbnb is the perfect option to escape from the mundane. Whether you want to spend your day gazing at the mountains, practicing some yoga or enjoying a cup of tea soaking in the harmony of the surroundings, this property has you covered. Guests can also indulge in an array of activities such as river rafting, trekking and para gliding for that adrenaline rush. Driving distance from Delhi , 240 km (5.47 hours)

A Cabin in the Woods , Dehradun, Uttrakhand

If you could choose to Live Anywhere, why not in a wooden cabin, surrounded by the mango and lychee trees? Situated in the heart of the Malsi forest, this dreamy Airbnb getaway is the perfect place to take it slow and pamper yourself with ample of luxury and delicious organic goodies. Located at the outskirts of Dehradun, you can choose to stay connected or get off the grid for just enough time to rejuvenate yourself. Driving distance from Delhi , 255 km (5.5 hours)

Organic Farm House, Udaipur, Rajasthan

This one is a long drive and you will have to plan for it in advance, probably taking an additional day or two off with your long weekend. Once you do reach the Airbnb villa, you’ll be taken aback with the breathtaking panoramic view of mountains blending into the lake. And to add to the optical illusion is your own infinity pool where you can relax and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. This is an ideal stay options for guests who want to enjoy the lakes and mountains of Udaipur, but also want some time to relax by themselves. Driving distance from Delhi , 660 km (12 hours)

Driving Vacation Rentals from Mumbai:

Red Stone Organic Farm Stay , Panchgani, Maharashtra

The lush green mountains, endless flatlands, clear blue skies, and misty evenings of Panchgani are as irresistible as its famous strawberry and cream. The beautiful drive from Mumbai to Panchgani will lead you to Airbnb’s experiential organic farm stay, where you can experience authentic, simple living, learn how to live sustainably and unwind in the lap of nature. Driving distance from Mumbai , 244 km (4.37 hours)

The Countryside Farm & Kamshet – Lonavala, Maharashtra

You’ll be surprised how quickly the cityscape turns into one filled with scenic green fields on this road trip. A short drive from Mumbai leads you to this countryside Airbnb farm in Lonavala, where you can unwind with a backdrop of majestic mountains and valleys. A modern and tastefully designed farmhouse in wood and granite seems like the perfect getaway option to unwind and Live Anywhere with Airbnb.

Driving distance from Mumbai , 83 km (2 hours)

Villa Rustica – Nandgaon, Maharashtra

In just about six hours, you can be feeling sand in your feet, sunbathing or relaxing on a hammock under a canopy of coconut trees, at Airbnb’s Beach House in Nandgaon. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful home away from home, or a getaway with friends and family, this Airbnb home offers just the privacy and seclusion you need for a quick, short break from the everyday routine. Driving distance from Mumbai , 278 km (6 hours)

Ranjaai Cottage, Mulshi, Maharashtra

With the expressway, this could be the shortest route to a time warp of beauty and history. This gorgeous Airbnb stone cottage is situated amidst the serenity of the Western ghats, with farmlands forming a beautiful backdrop. Although the homestay facility has a vintage look and feel, it is equipped with all the modern amenities, including a fully functional kitchen, and is the perfect place to nourish your soul. Spend this long weekend in the midst of the many bird sounds, creating precious memories with your family and friends.

Driving distance from Mumbai , 169 km (3.5 hours)

Mystic Aura Villa , Mulshi, Maharashtra

If me-time is what you need, then head to this beautiful Airbnb villa for a quick getaway. The Mystic Aura in Mulshi is simple in design, reuses antiques and conserves material from old structures, giving character to the house. The home is a great option to spend some quality me-time, indulge in a book with a cup of coffee and enjoy the lush greenery. This abode will not only help you find yourself but also feel a deep sense of calm and connection to nature. Driving distance from Mumbai ï¿½ 169 km (3.5 hours)

Driving Vacation Rentals from Bangalore:

The Granary , Coorg, Karnataka

Working from home is not as easy as it seems to be, with plenty of distractions around. Why not, use this long weekend to hit the road to find some peace and quiet in the dense forests of Coorg? Whether you want to take a quick break to relax or continue to work from home, perhaps the Granary could be the best solution. Built on tall stilts, this cabin is a 100-year-old converted Granary, now a beautiful Airbnb cottage with the balcony overlooking vast expanses of coffee estates, surrounded by fruit trees on all sides. Driving Distance from Bangalore , 267 km (5.5 hours)

MayaVadi Organic Farm – Nandi Hills, Karnataka

If wanderlust hits you on the spur of the moment, then head out to the foothills of Channarayanabetta, where you can choose to have a complete off-the-grid experience. You can either relish the solitude with an amazing hill view, enjoy the typical Indian village ambiance or participate in the many simple but fun activities lined up, such as farm work, yoga, or cooking at this organic farm. Driving Distance from Bangalore , 61 km (1.23 hours)

Riverloft Kabani – Wayanad, Kerala

A great way to disconnect from your busy life, Rivercroft Kabani is a rustic stay that offers an enriching experience. Along with an elaborate Kerala cuisine, you can get a taste of life in the tribal villages, walk through the fields and learn all about growing coffee, pepper, nutmegs, areca nuts, coconuts including other spices, vegetables, fruits, and rice. Driving Distance from Bangalore , 271km (6 hours)

Wild Walkers Villa , Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Nothing relaxes the mind like a bonfire under the stars. If you’re a wildlife enthusiast, nature lover or simply seeking peace and solitude, Wild Walkers is the ideal destination for your road trip. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it’s a place where you can witness the best of wildlife, wake up to the sounds of rare birds and spot an elephant tribe too. Driving Distance from Bangalore , 265 km (6 hours)

Bhoomi Farms – Kottathara, Kerala

Head to the Attappady hills where Bhoomi Farms welcomes you into their loving world. Situated beside the majestic Bhavani river, this Airbnb stay allows you to become one with the ecosystem of fruit trees, and various other flora. What’s more, you can drive off to Ooty’s Botanical Gardens, the Silent Valley Park, or perhaps to another Airbnb home if you plan to extend your trip. Driving Distance from Bangalore , 289 km (6 hours)

