Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath: Music Is A Thread That Sewn Generations Together
EntertainmentLead Story

Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath: Music Is A Thread That Sewn Generations Together

Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath, who also paints and currently working on several solo and collaboration projects

0
Aishwarya vidhya
Carnatic vocalist Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath. Wikimedia commons

She might have started her classical training at the age of three and given her first performance when she was 13-years-old. Music might have defined her eating and sleeping cycles. But she makes it clear that it was a beautiful childhood. “I had a strong support system, with different outlets in the form of badminton, swimming, and art. Of course, music has always been my greatest passion.”

Carnatic vocalist Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath, who was part of HCL Concerts Baithak recently, said her maternal and paternal grandmothers were instrumental in kindling her interest in music. “My maternal grandmother would sing to put me to sleep and would take me to concerts while my paternal one was instrumental in finding me my gurus with whom I had a very special relationship,” Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Stressing that she continues to be fascinated by classical music as there is an endless amount of inspiration that one can draw from the same, the vocalist added, “Music has been a thread that has sewn generations together. Its power can be experienced in so many areas – music and learning, music and therapy, music and language. Carnatic music fascinates me because of the huge amount there is to learn and experience at all times during one’s musical journey. Every time I sing a composition or a raga, there is a certain freshness I feel, not experienced before.”

The recent lockdown which froze all arts activities, for her translated into space to step back and introspect on different aspects of her music. “I learned a lot of compositions and enjoyed singing and celebrating different ragas in just the spirit of music.”

Aishwarya vidhya
Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath is working on several solo songs. IANS

While the government and state-aided academics did little to support artists during the bleak period, unlike their counterparts in the West, Raghunath says it was heartening to see many in the community come together in support of each other. “Some organizers worked tirelessly to disburse funds. There were also many senior artists who stepped up to the challenge and championed the cause of supporting the struggling musicians.”

Digital concerts may be a rage right now, but this classical singer feels that the beauty of a live performance is the wave of energy that encircles the artists and the audience. “The ability to share the joy of music with the audience that receives this and reciprocates it in the form of appreciation is what an artist lives for. To revel in the joy of music in togetherness is the binding force that is created by art. Having said that, online performances have helped art reach different corners of the world. Another specialty of online music is the sheer limitlessness on the number of attendees or the replayability.”

ALSO READ: A Musical Tribute To The Valor And Brave Indian soldiers

Adding that every art needs its patrons, she feels that corporate houses like HCL were playing an important role by taking Indian musical forms to a global audience in a powerful way by leveraging the tech platform. “Their support is crucial to the growth of the community of artists as well as the audiences.”

Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath, who also paints and currently working on several solo and collaboration projects. “While some explore the beauty of Carnatic Music others celebrate the coming together of music and visual arts.” (IANS)

Previous articleICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget
Next articleBleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Antarctica’s Ice Melt Is Not Linear And Consistent As Earlier

NewsGram Desk - 0
Antarctic ice is melting, contributing massive amounts of water to the world's seas and causing them to rise, but that melt is not as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Bleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your gums bleed, make sure to improve your intake of vitamin C to reverse the problem, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more
Business

ICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

NewsGram Desk - 0
 With announcement of an increase in custom duty by up to 10 per cent on inputs and parts of mobile chargers and moderate hike...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Antarctica’s Ice Melt Is Not Linear And Consistent As Earlier

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Antarctic ice is melting, contributing massive amounts of water to the world's seas and causing them to rise, but that melt is not as...
Read more

Bleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your gums bleed, make sure to improve your intake of vitamin C to reverse the problem, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath: Music Is A Thread That Sewn Generations Together

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
She might have started her classical training at the age of three and given her first performance when she was 13-years-old. Music might have...
Read more

ICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 With announcement of an increase in custom duty by up to 10 per cent on inputs and parts of mobile chargers and moderate hike...
Read more

Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 The government on Monday announced the National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages. The announcement is important to...
Read more

Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help...
Read more

Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind...
Read more

Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking law to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://esport-awg.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://secretcinema.no on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kgf 2 trailer release date on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
skanck on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
سعرالذهب في سوريا on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
HCG Injections on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
frolep rotrem on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada