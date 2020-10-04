Sunday, October 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Akshay Kumar On Drug Controversy: Whole Bollywood Not Involved
EntertainmentLead Story

Akshay Kumar On Drug Controversy: Whole Bollywood Not Involved

I request you with folded hands not to generalize the entire industry to be the same and blame everyone. This is not right

0
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar speaks out his heart on the drug controversy. Flickr

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a video on his verified Twitter account on Saturday, defending the film industry against rampant allegations of drug abuse.

Admitting the drugs problem prevailed in the film industry, Akshay requested people not to generalize and think that every person associated with Bollywood has drug links.

The actor also requested the media to be sensitive while taking names, because negative news could have a negative impact on a person’s career and reputation.

Akshay shared his message in a Hindi video on Twitter. He said: “I speak to you with a heavy heart today. Over the past few weeks, several things have come to my mind but there is so much negativity everywhere that I was unable to decide what to say.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar shared a Hindi video on his twitter and said: I am talking with a very heavy heart today. Flickr

“Although we are called stars, you have created Bollywood with all your love. We are not just an industry. Through our films, we have spread the values and culture of our nation to every corner of the world. For years now we have tried to reflect the sentiments of the common people of our country through our films. Be it the angry young man brand of anger, corruption, poverty, or unemployment — cinema has tried to reflect all these issues in its own style. So, if you are angry today, we understand and respect it.

“After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, several issues have come to the forefront, which pained us as much as they have done to you. These issues have highlighted several flaws in the film industry, which need to be focused on.

“Today, narcotics and drugs are the most talked-about topics. I can’t keep my hand on my heart and lie to you saying this problem does not exist. It does exist — just as it possibly exists in every other industry and profession. But that doesn’t mean every single person from a particular profession is involved. That’s not possible.

“Drugs are a legal matter, and I have full faith that whatever investigation our courts and law enforcement authorities have undertaken and whatever action they are taking, will be right. I also know that every single person from the film industry will co-operate with them.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar requested people not to generalize and think that every person associated with Bollywood has drug links. Flickr

“But I request you with folded hands not to generalize the entire industry to be the same and blame everyone. This is not right.

“I personally have always believed in the power of media. If our media does not highlight important issues at the right time, a lot of people will not get justice. I will request the media to continue to raise their voice but do it a little sensitively because one piece of negative news about a person will tarnish years of hard work and reputation.

“I would also like to share a message with all fans. You have made us and we will not let you down. If you have any complaints, we will work harder to rectify our faults and win back your love and trust. We are here because of you, so please stay with us. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

The actor tweeted: “Bahut dino se Mann Mein Kuch baat the lekin samaj nahi aa Raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon (There were a few thoughts in my mind for quite some time now but I wasn’t sure how to put it across, and to whom. I thought I should share it with you today). So here goes… #DirectDilSe.”

Akshay’s video comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the alleged drug links of Bollywood. Actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh were recently summoned by the agency for questioning in the case. Reportedly, NCB wants to establish any possible drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Launches a New Editor in Photos App
Next articleCelebrating 4th October as World Animal Day 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more
India

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

Things That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE People say rape is the only crime where a woman is both the victim and the accused.  We always wonder how does...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf...
Read more

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who...
Read more

Key Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a protein in the brain that is important both for the function of the mood-regulating substance serotonin and for the release...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada