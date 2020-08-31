Monday, August 31, 2020
Akshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls

When Akshay Kumar tried elephant poop tea!

Akshay Kumar
"This whole adventure, I'll remember for the rest of my life," Akshay can be heard saying at the end of the video. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is yet to get over tasting elephant poop tea, and he has British adventurer Bear Grylls to thanks for the experience.

Akshay will be seen exploring his adventurous side on an upcoming episode of the show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”. In a new promo of the episode he shared on Instagram on Monday, he tastes elephant poop tea, navigates crocodile-infested waters and runs into the woods along with Grylls.

“I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day,” Akshay captioned the video.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajeev Hari Om Bhatia. Wikimedia Commons

The particular episode was reportedly shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“This whole adventure, I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Akshay can be heard saying at the end of the video.

Before Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth have appeared on Bear Grylls’ show. (IANS)

