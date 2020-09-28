Monday, September 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child's Brain Development
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

For the findings, the researchers investigated whether any alcohol consumption in pregnancy was related to psychological, behavioural, neural and cognitive differences in children

0
Even low alcohol use during pregnancy bad for child's brain: Study
25 per cent of children had been exposed to alcohol in utero (in the womb). Unsplash

Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child’s brain development.

The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, said that it is also associated with greater psychological and behavioural problems in youth including anxiety, depression and poor attention.

“Our research found that even small amounts of alcohol consumed while pregnant can have a significant impact on a child’s brain development,”

said study lead author Briana Lees from the University of Sydney in Australia.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the findings, the researchers investigated whether any alcohol consumption in pregnancy was related to psychological, behavioural, neural and cognitive differences in children aged nine to ten years.

With a sample of 9,719 youth, this is the largest study to investigate the impact of low-level alcohol use during pregnancy. Low levels of drinking were considered one to two drinks per occasion with a maximum of six drinks per week.

In the study, 25 per cent of children had been exposed to alcohol in utero (in the womb), 60 per cent of these children had been exposed to low-level alcohol use, and 40 per cent had been exposed to heavier levels.

Even low alcohol use during pregnancy bad for child's brain: Study
Children who were exposed to low levels of alcohol in-utero at any time during pregnancy experienced more psychological/emotional problems. Unsplash

Heavier exposure being three or more drinks per occasion or seven or more drinks per week.

Children who were exposed to low levels of alcohol in-utero at any time during pregnancy experienced more psychological/emotional problems (including anxiety, depression and being withdrawn) and behavioural problems (including poor attention and being impulsive) than unexposed children.

There was a 25 per cent increased likelihood of an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis in children who were exposed to slightly heavier levels of alcohol (approximately 36 drinks) in the first 6-7 weeks of pregnancy.

Also Read: Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

Heavier alcohol use during early pregnancy was also associated with rule-breaking behaviour and aggression, with a 30 per cent higher risk of the child being diagnosed with the oppositional defiant disorder than unexposed youth.

“Generally, the more a child was exposed to alcohol in utero the more severe the outcomes were,” Lees said.

“This research highlights the importance for women to be aware of the effects that even low levels of drinking can have on the brain development of babies,” she said. (IANS)

Previous articlePandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers
Next articleTobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more
Entertainment

World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo, who is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre, says that for dancers,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo, who is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre, says that for dancers,...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Change Your Skin & Hair Products Every Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With winters approaching, your skin and hair absolutely starts to feel the difference. The change of season is always a complicated time...
Read more

The Party Culture of Hindi Film Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VINOD MIRANI The film industry was known for its party culture. The alcohol flowed freely catering to choice of all, from beer to vodka...
Read more

High Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that high levels of air pollution are forcing people to consume more electricity, subsequently causing even greater environmental problems by increasing...
Read more

Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Using weighted chain blankets may lead to better sleep maintenance, a higher daytime activity level, and reduced symptoms of fatigue, depression and anxiety among...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada