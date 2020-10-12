Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Alien Species' Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050
EnvironmentLead StoryWorld

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Researchers predict that non-native or alien species introductions will increase globally by around 36 percent during the first half of the 21st century

0
Spread of Alien Plant, Animal Species Predicted to Rise Globally by 2050
Volunteers remove Himalayan balsam, a non-native invasive species that spreads along river banks and can cause erosion problems, during a clean-up on the Hogsmill River, in Kingston-upon-Thames, southwest London, Britain, June 26, 2018. VOA

By Asher Jones

Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia.

As bad as invasive species are today, a study says they will get worse. Researchers predict that non-native—or alien—species introductions will increase globally by around 36 percent during the first half of the 21st century.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The researchers call for better monitoring and regulations to contain the spread of alien species. The movement of plants and animals around the planet soared over the last century as human trade and travel opened new global pathways. Not all alien species are problematic, but invasive alien species—like kudzu—wreak environmental or economic havoc in their new homes.

“Together with climate change and land use change, invasive alien species are posing one of the greatest threats to biodiversity,”

said Hanno Seebens, ecologist at the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre and lead author on the study.

From devouring crops to clogging water pipes, invasive species cost the United States alone around $120 billion each year. Some species are intentionally introduced to new regions by humans. Others arrive accidentally as stowaways in goods shipped by planes, trucks and ships or as hitchhikers on luggage.

“A species can only arrive in a new region when you connect different [regions],”  Seebens explained. “When we extended our trade networks, we connected more and more [regions], which allowed more and more species to come.”  

However, the number of possible species could taper off in the future. “We may just run out of species to be transported, because at some point, all species may have been transported already.”

To forecast alien species introductions for each continent between 2005 and 2050, the researchers used past records of alien species introductions and estimates of the number of possible species that could be introduced.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 78 के हुए महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन, उनके मंदिर में होगी वर्चुअल मीट

Alien species introductions will increase on every continent, they predict.

The largest increase is expected in Europe, with a 64 percent rise in alien species introductions totaling more than 2,500 species. In Australia and New Zealand, they predict just a 16 percent increase or about 1,286 new alien species.

Spread of Alien Plant, Animal Species Predicted to Rise Globally by 2050
An Asian hornet chases a bee near a beehive in Loue, northwestern France, Sept. 14, 2019. VOA

“We know that a certain proportion of alien species will be problematic, so the more of them that there are, the higher the likelihood that we’ll have problems,” said Cascade Sorte, associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California Irvine, who did not contribute to the research.

“In some ways it’s shocking to think that, with all of the impacts that we’ve already seen [from alien species], there’s even a possibility that things can get worse,” she added.

On all continents, the study predicted the greatest increase in introductions for insects and their relatives. One reason is that these tiny animals can easily escape detection and be accidentally transported to new regions. The researchers predict just small increases in alien mammal introductions, ranging from just 0 to 16 percent—or up to 12 species. According to Seebens that is because the number of possible mammal species is limited.

“Mammals are often very big. And so they are not easily transported to other areas. And the small ones, mice or rats for example, have already been transported all over the world,”

said Seebens.

“We could, if we chose to as a global society, do something about [alien species],” said Bethany Bradley, professor of spatial ecology and biogeography at the University of Massachusetts, who was not involved in the study. “It requires more inspections; it requires more regulation. It’s definitely costly.”

“But on the other side of things, there are estimates of hundreds of billions of dollars being spent every year on managing invasive species. I think we have the solutions to the problem that this paper lays out; we just haven’t implemented them.”

One reason for fewer alien species introductions in Australasia is the strict border regulations that Australia and New Zealand have in place, says Seebens. The isolation of those countries also means there’s less opportunity for species to cross borders.

Also Read: Respiratory Ailments in People Rise As Delhi Air Turns Foul

The study predicts alien species introductions in a “business as usual” future, providing a baseline for comparing different future scenarios. For example, increased trade and transport or accelerated climate change would likely boost alien species introductions. On the other hand, adoption of new regulations could slow introductions.

“Our recommendations would be to have stricter regulations and stricter border controls,” said Seebens. People should also be aware of alien plants in their gardens and avoid releasing non-native pets into the environment, he added. (VOA)

Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha
Next articleArthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada