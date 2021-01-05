Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

The new coronavirus strain has already spread globally. Apart from the UK, the variant has been detected in India, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Australia

0
coronavirus strain
Facts to know about new coronavirus strain. Pixabay

Just when our hopes about the vaccine for COVID19 were becoming a reality, the UK government announced the discovery of a highly contagious new variant circulating in England. Citing the rapid spread of the virus through London and surrounding areas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the country’s most stringent lockdown.

Scientists are worried about these variants but not surprised by them. Like all viruses, Coronavirus is a shapeshifter. Some genetic changes are inconsequential. Researchers have recorded thousands of tiny modifications in the genetic material of the Coronavirus as it has hopscotched across the world.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The British variant has affected how the virus locks onto human cells and infects them. These mutations may allow the variant to replicate and transmit more efficiently. So, the questions arise: ‘Does India need to be worried? Will the vaccines that underway work? How do we go about being more cautious and if at all we need be stop its spread, what should we do?’

Let’s understand this further.

What is the new strain?

The new coronavirus strain was identified due to Public Health England’s (PHE) proactive and enhanced monitoring following the increase in cases seen in Kent and London. The variant has been named ‘VUI — 202012/01’ (the first Variant Under Investigation in December 2020). It is not uncommon for viruses to undergo mutations; seasonal influenza mutates every year. Variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been observed in other countries, such as Spain as well. This new coronavirus strain includes a mutation in the ‘spike’ protein. According to researchers, this virus has at least 17 changes of mutation. Changes in this part of the spike protein may result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people.

coronavirus strai
Coronavirus is a shapeshifter. Pixabay

How harmful is it?

While most mutations are either harmful to the virus or have no effect, a few mutations in this new variant looked as if they could potentially affect how the Coronavirus spread. According to reports, the new variant of the SARS-COV-2 could be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant! What’s more worrying is that this strain is affecting people in the age group of 30-60 yrs which is fairly young. Preliminary data from the UK shows that the virus is spreading quickly in parts of southern England, displacing other variants that have been circulating for months. But there are still several unanswered questions that are multiplying as fast as a new strain of the virus: Does it make people sicker? Does it mean prolonged treatments? Will vaccines that underway work?

The new coronavirus strain has already spread globally. Apart from the UK, the variant has been detected in India, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Australia, according to the WHO. A similar but separate variant has also been identified in South Africa. Now that the world knows to look for the variant, it may turn up in more countries. The Indian government suspended flights from the United Kingdom over fears of the new strain.

Separately, several states are also taking steps. Maharashtra has imposed an 11 pm-6 am curfew in major cities until January 5, 2021, and mandates 14 days of institutional quarantine for all travelers arriving from Europe and the Middle East without a COVID19 negative report (done within 72 hrs of travel).

ALSO READ: Researchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Will vaccines work?

Vaccines target multiple parts of the protein itself, we don’t need to be worried about them. We should be doing more genetic surveillance. In fact, I feel people should vaccinate themselves. While there is a section of people encouraging others to not take the vaccine shots, I urge people to not be overwhelmed by this. The lobby, as it raises doubt about the vaccine, will only make the vaccine developers more GMP complaint and will ensure that we get efficacious vaccines.

What precautions should we take?

The best way to curb the infection is to stick to the rules — wash our hands, wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. The recommended control measures to limit the spread of the new variant continue to be testing, following the existing guideline of isolation, and abiding by the restrictions. (IANS)

Previous articleAn Exhibition For Visualizing Memory And Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

An Exhibition For Visualizing Memory And Culture

NewsGram Desk - 0
An upcoming exhibition at Ishara Art Foundation titled 'Growing Like A Tree' curated by Sohrab Hura, looks at regional histories of image-making through a...
Read more
Lead Story

Travel Can Make You More Happier Than Others

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you travel frequently? If so, then there are chances that you are leading a much happier life than those who don't venture out...
Read more
Lead Story

Few Tips To Add In Your Journey Of Motherhood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Becoming a mother is an incredible experience, and in the process of bringing a new life into the world, a woman goes through many...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just when our hopes about the vaccine for COVID19 were becoming a reality, the UK government announced the discovery of a highly contagious new...
Read more

An Exhibition For Visualizing Memory And Culture

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
An upcoming exhibition at Ishara Art Foundation titled 'Growing Like A Tree' curated by Sohrab Hura, looks at regional histories of image-making through a...
Read more

Travel Can Make You More Happier Than Others

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you travel frequently? If so, then there are chances that you are leading a much happier life than those who don't venture out...
Read more

Few Tips To Add In Your Journey Of Motherhood

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Becoming a mother is an incredible experience, and in the process of bringing a new life into the world, a woman goes through many...
Read more

How to Buy Mineral Rights

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY PETER YORDANOV If you have got an offer from a mining company to buy mineral rights associated with your property then it is essential...
Read more

Sonu Sood In His New Film ‘Kisaan’ Amid The Farmers’ Protest

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
New film Kisaan of Sonu Sood was announced on Monday, amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The film will be directed by E. Niwas and...
Read more

Combining Smoking And Vaping Equal Harmful To Smoking Cigarettes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are planning to quit smoking, then picking up vaping to reduce the frequency can be a bad idea, researchers say. According to the...
Read more

Saif Ali Khan Feels Entertainment Industry In India Is Going Through A Renaissance,

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Saif Ali Khan feels the entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance, adding that stories are leading the change. The actor...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada