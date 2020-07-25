Saturday, July 25, 2020
Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

Amazon plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in India ahead of the festive season

Amazon plans to create 'thousands of job opportunities' in India
Amazon. in will have more than 60 warehouses, or fulfillment centres, in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet. VOA

Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in the country ahead of the festive season.

With the new additions, Amazon. in will have more than 60 warehouses, or fulfillment centres, in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

“With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay,” Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, customers with faster con a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics,” Saxena said.

Amazon plans to create 'thousands of job opportunities' in India
Amazon’s fulfilment centres in India will cover an area which is equivalent to more than the land size of 100 football fields. (Representational Image). Pinterest

These new fulfilment centres will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.

With the expansion, Amazon’s fulfilment centres in India will cover an area which is equivalent to more than the land size of 100 football fields.

This expansion is designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country, Amazon India said. (IANS)

