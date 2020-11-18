Thursday, November 19, 2020
Amazon Introduces Medicines Delivery in The US

Amazon pharmacy allows customers to complete an entire pharmacy transaction

Pharmacy
Prime members receive "free two-day delivery" on orders from Amazon Pharmacy included with their membership. Unsplash

Amazon on Tuesday introduced new pharmacy offerings to help customers in the US conveniently purchase their prescription medications, giving drug retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens new competition.

The e-commerce giant said that Amazon Pharmacy, a new store on Amazon, allows customers to complete an entire pharmacy transaction on their desktop or mobile device through the Amazon App.

Using a secure pharmacy profile, customers can add their insurance information, manage prescriptions, and choose payment options before checking out.

Prime members receive “free two-day delivery” on orders from Amazon Pharmacy included with their membership.

Amazon said that Prime members can access savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when paying without insurance, as well as at over 50,000 other participating pharmacies nationwide.

“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first — bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” TJ Parker, Vice President, Amazon Pharmacy, said in a statement.

Pharmacy
Amazon earlier this year announced the start of a trial of its medicine delivery service, Amazon Pharmacy, in India. Unsplash

“We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly.”

The launch of Amazon Pharmacy is not unexpected as it has taken a number of steps to enter the healthcare market. It had bought pharmaceutical delivery startup PillPack for just under $1 billion in 2018.

The company said that PillPack is part of Amazon Pharmacy and remains a “distinct service” for customers managing multiple daily medications for chronic conditions.

Customers who take multiple daily medications and prefer pre-sorted dose packaging should continue to choose PillPack, Amazon said.

Amazon earlier this year announced the start of a trial of its medicine delivery service, Amazon Pharmacy, in India. (IANS)

