Friday, June 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Amazon Announces Launch of 'School From Home' Store
EducationLead StoryScience & Technology

Amazon Announces Launch of ‘School From Home’ Store

E-commerce giant Amazon announced the launch of its new 'school from home' store on its platform

0
Amazon
Amazon announced the launch of its new 'school from home' store on its platform. Wikimedia Commons

E-commerce giant Amazon. in on Thursday announced the launch of its new ‘school from home’ store on its platform.

The new store is live and it comes with curated items for students studying from home.

The store offers a wide selection of products across the study and writing essentials, stationery, laptops, tablets & PCs, headsets & speakers, printer and home furnishing among others to help parents, teachers and students.

According to the company, recent search trends on Amazon .in show a surge in search for work and school from home products such as 1.7x increase in headphones & earphones, over 2x for laptops & tablets, nearly 1.2x for stationery.

Amazon store
This new store is live and it comes with curated items for students studying from home. IANS

For more news updates and interesting answers follow Newsgram On Quora

The search trends also showed over 2x increase for mouse & keyboards, 1.3x for the printer, over 3x increase for routers and 2.5x for study table. The store has been created basis this insight to simplify the shopping experience for parents.

Also Read: An Ultimate Guide To Know Anout The Cost Of Living In San Francisco, California

Customers can also avail a host of offers and deals on ‘school from home’ essentials such as textbooks and study guides, stationery, writing essentials, laptops and much more. (IANS)

Previous articleAn Ultimate Guide To Know About The Cost Of Living In San Francisco, California
Next articleWhat Will Be Post-Pandemic Home Decor Trends? Find Here

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more
Entertainment

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more
Lead Story

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Worst Global Recession in 60 Years: OECD

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
A leading global economic group said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century, and things could get...
Read more

US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month. Moderna is working with the U.S....
Read more

COVID-19 Could Push Millions of Children into Forced Labor: Warn UN Agencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lisa Schlein A joint report by the International Labor Organization and U.N. Children’s Fund warns that millions of children are likely to be pushed...
Read more

7 Pro Tips for Running a Successful Mobile Catering Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile catering is growing popular by the day. There are well over 20,000 such businesses in the US currently, with a 6.8% growth rate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada