Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Amazon Prime Video Releases User Profile Feature Globally
Lead Story

Amazon Prime Video Releases User Profile Feature Globally

User profile feature allows customers to create six profiles against one account

Amazon Prime Video has started rolling out the user profile feature globally. Wikimedia Commons

After first making it available for users in India and Africa, Amazon Prime Video has finally started rolling out the user profile feature globally that allows customers to create six profiles against one account.

So an account holder can create his/her own profile as well as five additional profiles for other family members.

The profiles will allow users to track their own viewing progress in addition to having access to their own Watchlist and personalised recommendations, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

To block Kids from purchasing on non-Kids profiles, users can enable “Purchase Restrictions”. Pixabay

With this new feature, parents can also create “Kids” profile to ensure that those 12-years-old or younger can see on their profile only those content appropriate for their age, similar to how such profiles work on rival streaming services like HBO Max or Netflix.

To block Kids from purchasing on non-Kids profiles, users can enable “Purchase Restrictions” under Prime Video “Settings” to prevent purchasing without a Prime Video PIN.

Anyone with an adult profile will be able to experience all the content that the primary account holder of the Prime Video is entitled to.

These include both purchased and rented content, Prime Video titles, Prime Video Channels and Live content, said the report. (IANS)

