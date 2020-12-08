Amazon Prime Video Announced ‘Watch Party’ in India

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that its customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on the desktop which is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership.

Customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video’s SVOD catalog including Amazon Originals such The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and Amazon Originals including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Borat: Subsequent Movie, among many others.

”Prime Video Customers are able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronized playback which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants. Watch Party will accommodate up to 100 participants per session. Each participant must have a Prime membership OR Prime Video subscription,” the company said in a statement.

Top enjoy Watch Party a user just need to find a movie or TV show – click on the Watch Party icon on the screen for movies. One will find it in the episode list for TV shows.

Then enter the user’s name and then create Watch Party, invited friends can join by clicking on their link. The host can play, pause, and skip for the group. (IANS)