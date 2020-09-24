Thursday, September 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products

As part of this programme, customers will now see the "Climate Pledge Friendly" label when searching for more than 25,000 products

0
Amazon makes it easier to shop for sustainable goods
Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. Unsplash

Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products.

As part of this programme, customers will now see the “Climate Pledge Friendly” label when searching for more than 25,000 products, Amazon said on Wednesday.

This label will signify that the products have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications that help preserve the natural world, such as reducing the carbon footprint of shipments to customers.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world,”

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

As part of the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, Amazon also announced Compact by Design, a new externally-validated certification that identifies products which, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design.

Amazon makes it easier to shop for sustainable goods
The new initiative supports Amazon’s commitment to reach the Paris Agreement ten years early and be net zero carbon by 2040. Unsplash

“With 18 external certification programmes and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations,”

Bezos said.

Climate Pledge Friendly selection includes grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products, as well as items from a range of other categories — from brands including Seventh Generation, Burt’s Bees Baby, and HP Inc.

These Climate Pledge Friendly products are clearly labelled in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section of our store.

Also Read: E-Learning Trends of the Year 2020: 12x Growth in Popularity of Online Trainings in the Past 5 Years

The new initiative supports Amazon’s commitment to reach the Paris Agreement ten years early and be net zero carbon by 2040.

The company has already committed to reaching 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, ordered over 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, and plans to invest $100 million in reforestation projects around the world.

The e-commerce giant also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy. (IANS)

Previous articleE-Learning Trends of the Year 2020: 12x Growth in Popularity of Online Trainings in the Past 5 Years
Next articleResearchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more
India

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

Excess Fat Around Abdomen Associated With Higher Risk of Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that excess fat stored around the abdomen is associated with a higher risk of early death from any cause, regardless of...
Read more

The Story of Frane Selak: World’s Most Unlucky Luckiest Man

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Frane Selak, an elderly Croatian music teacher, is known for his brushes with death, which also made him gain the title of...
Read more

Comedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is loved for his versatility on screen, says he is glad that he got a chance to essay several interesting...
Read more

Researchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces. Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for...
Read more

Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. As part of this...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada