Amazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025

Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of Amazon has announced that by 2025, it will help 29 million people globally grow their technical skills with free cloud computing skills training.

Teresa Carlson, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon, said that the company will provide training opportunities through existing AWS-designed programs, as well as develop new courses to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals.

“We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to people from all walks of life and all levels of knowledge, in more than 200 countries and territories,” Carlson said in a statement during the ‘AWS: re Invent 2020’ annual conference being held in digital mode.

The training ranges from self-paced online courses — designed to help individuals update their technical skills — to intensive upskilling programs that can lead to new jobs in the technology industry.

“We are building out our library of more than 500 free courses, interactive labs, and virtual day-long training sessions. Individuals looking to learn about cloud technology at their own pace have two robust resources in AWS Training and Certification and AWS Educate,” Carlson informed.

In 2020, AWS Training and Certification has launched 50 new digital courses in addition to the hundreds of free courses already available and will continue adding more content and new ways to learn.

“We will continue to invest in free digital training and exam preparation courses to help people prepare for Amazon Web Services Certifications, which show technical expertise working with AWS,” she said. The plan to provide 29 million people around the world with skills training builds on the commitment the company made last year to invest $700 million to train 100,000 Amazon employees. (IANS)