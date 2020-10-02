Friday, October 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness AMH Test: Here's How to Identify Fertility Stage on Time Amongst Women
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

AMH Test: Here’s How to Identify Fertility Stage on Time Amongst Women

An AMH Test is a simple blood test that can be done at any time of the menstrual cycle

0
AMH Test: Have you left it too late to have a baby?
Recent studies have shown that the average age of planning the first births amongst new mothers is 31 years. Unsplash

By Puja Gupta

Modern lifestyle, related stress at work and personal front especially in the urban set up have been deterrents for delayed family planning.

Recent studies have shown that the average age of planning the first births amongst new mothers is 31 years and it is 3-4 years more for their male counterparts. The bottom line is that millennial couples plan their pregnancy as per their career stability, which might result in a complex outcome and success rates of conceiving naturally or through assisted reproduction if required, says Dr. Aindri Sanyal, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“These potential intricacies can cause overwhelming emotional stress and anxiety for couples planning for parenthood at their later stages of lives. Lack of awareness and social stigma associated with fertility issues just adds up to further delay. Therefore, considering the present fast-paced life, it is important to know where to halt and respond to your biological clock, which can also help in chalking out assisted reproduction plans in case of any criticality,”

she says.

It will always be advantageous to identify the fertile state of women on time to avoid any delay in conceiving. It is time for people to be aware about the various fertility tests and procedures so they can make a more informed decision. Nevertheless, the question remains how to identify the fertility stage on time amongst women? The answer lies within having an AMH test done, says Dr Sanyal. It is one of most simple, useful and non-invasive tests that women are still quite unaware about, she adds.

AMH Test: Have you left it too late to have a baby?
Getting a AMH test done will give women a clear picture of their reproductive health. Unsplash

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बाबरी विध्वंस फैसला भाजपा को दे सकता है सियासी बढ़त 

The expert explains it all about AMH, its benefits and the process.

What is AMH and how does it indicate your fertility?

AMH (Anti Mullerian Hormone) also known as Mullerian inhibiting hormone, which secretes from ovarian follicles. The level of AMH indicates the ovarian reserve of the woman (how many eggs she has) and is often a good estimator of the number of reproductive years she is left with.

Benefits of AMH Test for women who are planning or trying to conceive

An AMH Test is a simple blood test that can be done at any time of the menstrual cycle. Getting a test done will give women a clear picture of their reproductive health. Here are few of the reasons for considering the same:

To determine fertility treatments:

If a couple is having problems in conceiving, cross-checking the AMH level is part of initial fertility tests conducted. AMH Scans when combined with other tests like Ultrasound of ovaries, semen analysis and other hormonal tests can help fertility clinics decide on the best treatment suited.

To plan the timeline of conceiving:

Even if one is not having problems in conceiving, getting an AMH tested can still be useful as it helps in identifying one’s reproductive window. AMH indicates the ovarian reserve and understanding this can help in making choices about your reproductive goals and stay ahead of your biological clock.

To estimate response to IVF:

According to several studies there is a positive correlation between AMH levels and the number of oocytes that are retrieved from women undergoing IVF treatments. Thus, AMH level can give insights to how a woman would respond to ovarian stimulation in IVF.

AMH Test: Have you left it too late to have a baby?
There is a positive correlation between AMH levels and the number of oocytes that are retrieved from women undergoing IVF treatments. Unsplash

Also Read: Here Are Some Cosy Airbnb Homes at Drivable Distances For You to Plan a Road Trip

It is important to remember that an AMH test alone is not enough to determine your chances of getting pregnant, but it is a good indicator of your ovarian reserve. Keeping track of your AMH levels helps you know the cards you are holding with regards to your fertility. However, it is equally important to get the testes done from a good fertility clinic with a lab that adheres to clinical standards for this test.

If you have abnormal levels of AMH, do not get discouraged, you can still conceive with appropriate treatment from your doctor who can properly interpret the results and also provide required the guidance and support. Fertility issues and treatments are time sensitive, that is the harsh reality. So, the earlier you check your AMH levels and ovarian reserve, the more time you will have to plan and decide. Making yourself aware about such different tests and options available is the first step towards good reproductive health and motherhood. (IANS)

Previous articleHere Are Some Cosy Airbnb Homes at Drivable Distances For You to Plan a Road Trip
Next articleHere Are a Few Tips to Protect Your Beard From Mask

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Earth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research suggests that the collision of space objects that created Earth's moon may have robbed it of 10% to 60% of its original...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar: What Would Happen to this World When the Water Dries Up?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her...
Read more
Health & Fitness

800 Million Children Have Dangerously High Lead Values in Their Blood

NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 800 million children have dangerously high lead values in their blood. The neurotoxin can cause permanent brain damage, warn researchers. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,132FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Earth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research suggests that the collision of space objects that created Earth's moon may have robbed it of 10% to 60% of its original...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar: What Would Happen to this World When the Water Dries Up?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her...
Read more

800 Million Children Have Dangerously High Lead Values in Their Blood

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 800 million children have dangerously high lead values in their blood. The neurotoxin can cause permanent brain damage, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Reminiscing The Old Times On Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

India NewsGram Desk - 0
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Celebrated with...
Read more

Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Fitness Regime

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, actor Ishaan Khatter opened up about the fitness regime he followed to get in shape for his...
Read more

5 Movies On Mahatma Gandhi You Must Binge Watch Today

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, OTT platforms have laid out a spread of binge-worthy options based on the Father of...
Read more

Gandhi Jayanti: Some Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869. He was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer. He became...
Read more

Lockdown Helped People to Better Their Heart Health: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The unavailability of processed, packaged foods and a shift in the everyday lifestyle of Indians during the nationwide lockdown, may have helped people -...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,132FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada