Thursday, April 22, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan: An Inspiration
Amitabh Bachchan: An Inspiration

Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan in his younger days. Wikimedia Commons

By- Khushi Bisht

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B, is without a doubt Bollywood’s biggest star. The 78-year-old Bollywood megastar has been a hugely prolific star for more than decades. He has contributed more to our nation’s renowned Hindi cinema or Bollywood than it could ever have wished for. The Bachchan family, now led by Amitabh Bachchan, is everyone’s beloved and adored by almost all. It is one of the most well-known and admired families of Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan became one of the most well-known film stars in India by the mid-to-late 1970s. Despite a slew of younger actors stealing attention, his charisma has kept him in the spotlight to this day. His decision to pursue a career as an actor was largely embraced by his family, with his mother Teji, a social activist, playing a role in it. This was due to her passion for theatre.

Amitabh Bachchan
Teji Suri Bachchan. Wikimedia Commons

Amitabh Bachchan is the son of renowned and successful poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who is mainly remembered for the poem ‘Madhushala’, which he composed in his early career. But Amitabh’s life, on the other hand, has been marked by hardships. When a tall, lean young man with a distinctive voice arrived in the city of dreams, he was met with denials and failures. He was overlooked by various directors due to his height of 6 foot 3 inches because they lacked faith in him. He had 12-13 flops in a row before Zanjeer became a blockbuster. At one point, All India Radio turned down a man who is known for his powerful, unique voice.

Amitabh Bachchan
Harivansh Rai Bachchan appeared in the Indian Postal stamp in the year 2003. Wikimedia Commons

However, he was and still is a firm believer in the power of positive thinking. He said, “Change is the nature of life, but the challenge is the aim of life. So always challenge the changes not change the challenges.” Success had caught up with him, and he was slowly scaling the career ladder. Life, on the other hand, is never convenient. And, in the year 2000, his films flopped, and he went through another big financial crash, losing nearly all he owned. Anyone will lose motivation to carry on under certain situations even with too many setbacks.

He admitted his mistakes and used them as motivation to stay strong and keep going. It was his perseverance and hard work that brought him success. He returned stronger than ever and made a new start with the film “Mohabbatein” and the famous television show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Ancestral Village Babu Patti

Babu Patti, his ancestral village, holds a special place in his heart. It is a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. Despite the fact that he was not born there, this place matters a lot to him. Pratap Narain Srivastava and Saraswati Devi Srivastava, Amitabh’s ancestors, resided in Babu Patti.

Amitabh Bachchan announced in one of the episodes of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that he and his family are planning to travel to their ancestral home. He also shared a willingness to open a school for the local children.

Amitabh Bachchan
At one point, All India Radio turned down a man who is known for his powerful, unique voice. Wikimedia Commons

Most Successful Actor

Today Amitabh Bachchan is one of India’s best known and admired actors. His height and voice, which were once reasons for rejection, have now been the cornerstones of his enormous popularity and glory. For his acting talents, distinctive voice, and sheer ease, he was one of India’s most successful megastars. He is one of the wealthiest Bollywood stars of all time, thanks to his fortune. With a net worth of $400 million, he is also the world’s 6th richest actor.

Five bungalows in the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme are owned by the Bachchans.

‘Prateeskha’ was the family’s first property investment purchase. The superstar’s late parents resided in this bungalow. Another property purchased by the Bachchan family in 2004 was ‘Janak’. The bungalow, which is valued at Rs 50 crore, is used as an office and also includes a fitness centre. Another bungalow owned by the family is ‘Vatsa’. Murabba in Bombay Times, a short film directed by Anurag Kashyap, was filmed in Big B’s another bungalow ‘Jalsa’. Amitabh Bachchan purchased the 8,000-square-foot bunglow behind Jalsa in mid-2013.

Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan, his wife Jaya, his son Abhishek, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya. Wikimedia Commons

Big B is not only an actor, but also a caring husband and father who also donates his time to humanitarian causes. He is an excellent representation of someone who has been constantly pushed back in life, both personally and professionally, and has fought back. He teaches us that if we focus on the past, we will get stuck in a loop of whining and sadness. Accepting it, on the other hand, allows us to break free from the loop, which allows us to step forward and strive on overcoming and correcting our faults.

